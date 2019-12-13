Axion announces Publishing Deal for Mars: Infinite Dimensions with Wicked Interactive in 5 New Countries Including the US & Canada

VANCOUVER, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AXV) (OTCQX: AXNVF) is pleased to announce through its majority-owned subsidiary, Axion Games, a new publishing partnership with Wicked Interactive Ltd. ("Wicked") for the recently completed MARS: Infinite Dimensions ("MARS ID"). Under this partnership, MARS ID will be made available in English, French, and German to over 12 million gamers on Wicked's SUBA Games platform by the end of Q2 2020 in the following countries: United States, Canada, UK, Germany and France.

New publishing deal with Wicked increases total addressable market for MARS ID by 12 million gamers

Expected launch under Wicked publishing deal by the end of Q2 2020

Axion Ventures CEO, J. Todd Bonner, further commented, "The MARS franchise has proven to be a significant commercial success for Axion since it was first released in 2011, and I am tremendously excited to see the game continue to grow its player base. Wicked Interactive has put together an aggressive and well-conceived marketing plan to publish MARS ID in North America and Europe. With its extremely large player base and 10+ years of successful publishing experience of Multiplayer Online Games, Wicked Interactive is the ideal publisher to carry on the success of the MARS franchise."

"We are extremely excited about this strategic partnership," said Sam Ho, Director of Wicked Interactive. "With Axion's unique ability in producing top-notch AAA content combined with our track record in publishing major successful MMO titles, we are certain that MARS will take the North American & European markets by storm. We look forward to unlocking the full revenue potential of this amazing IP."

MARS: Infinite Dimensions

First released in 2011, as an online third-person shooter in China, MARS ID is the fourth iteration of the MARS franchise that has amassed over 23 million downloads of its three previous versions. MARS ID looks to build on its loyal existing gamer network in some of the largest global video game markets like the United States.

Click here to watch trailer

MARS Franchise Lifetime Stats (2011-2019)

Total Lifetime Downloads +23 Million Total Lifetime Revenue US ~$ 50 Million

MARS Monetization Statistics (November 2019)

Pay Rate 12.5% ARPUU US $51.67 ARPAU US $6.46

Since its original launch, the MARS franchise has generated over 23 million global downloads and Axion believes that MARS ID has the potential to increase the download rate based on the new game modes that have been adapted to current trends in the online PC game market. MARS ID is the culmination of nearly 12 months of development, tuning, and testing by Axion's development team at its Shanghai HQ

MARS ID Features:

Maps: 121 in Total | 75 PvE & 46 PvP Maps



Weapons: Over 200 weapons



New Modes: 'Infinite Dimensions' – focuses on the completion of quests, divided into 15 difficulty levels and players can only advance from level to level by completing tasks within a specific time limit. If players fail to move on within the time limit, they can either purchase a pass or complete further side quests to extend timing.



Monetization: Free-to-Play with various in-game purchases including weapons, gift packs, skins, props and equipment. Over 70% of MARS revenue comes from weapon purchases and gift packs.

About Wicked Interactive Ltd.

Wicked Interactive Ltd. is a leading video game publisher founded in 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Through its SUBA Games platform, Wicked Interactive has created a centralized destination where North American & European gamers can access a range of Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) game experiences. As a pioneer in the MMO game genre, Wicked Interactive is one of the first North American publishers to publish across a variety of different genres and has played an instrumental role in the launch and success of many major MMO titles.

http://wickedinteractiveltd.com

About SUBA Games

SUBA Games is a leading online gaming portal with over 12M registered gamers from North America & Europe. Through SUBA Games, Wicked Interactive provides a library of free-to-download and free-to-play massively multiplayer online games. SUBA Games users enjoy a unified login and a unified currency across all SUBA properties, in addition to a friendly and active community space with unparalleled customer communication and support.

https://subagames.com

About Axion Games

Axion Games, formerly known as Epic Games China and founded in 2006, is an independent AAA game development studio and game publisher headquartered in Shanghai, China. Axion Games' biggest strength lies within its highest production value and top-notch quality delivered at the lowest cost. Axion Games' development capability is extremely well-regarded among global industry players and has played a crucial role in helping develop content for multiple AAA titles all over the world.

www.axion.games

About Axion Ventures

Axion Ventures is an Investment Issuer with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., its video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand cofounded with True Corporation. Axion Ventures also maintains holdings in other innovative technology companies.

www.axionventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Axion's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to Latin American distribution of the MARS ID; download rate increase; revenue increase; and expected MARS ID shareholder updates. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Axion. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, among other things: general economic and business conditions; and changes in international regulatory regimes. Axion cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and Axion is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

