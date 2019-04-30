Axion Confirms Commercial Launch Date for INVICTUS: Lost Soul and Updates on Flagship Game Rising Fire

VANCOUVER, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Axion Ventures Inc. ("Axion" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AXV;OTCQX: AXNVF) is pleased to announce that the Company hosted a commercial launch press conference for its highly anticipated mobile game, INVICTUS: Lost Soul ("Invictus") in Bangkok, Thailand on April 29, 2019.

Invictus is the first AAA quality, eSports focused mobile game made in Thailand and developed by True Axion Interactive ("TAI"), a joint venture between Axion and the True Corporation. TAI is a video game development company headquartered in Bangkok and focused on mobile games. Invictus is the first mobile game released by TAI and is anticipated to be fully available for the Thai market on Apple's App Store and Google Play within the first two weeks of May, 2019.

The press conference was attended by executives of Axion as well as True Corporation and its subsidiaries, TrueMove H, TrueMoney, and Online Station. In addition, approximately 40 members of the press from media outlets covering video games, eSports, technology, and business news were present and Axion intends to broadcast a few, select photos on the Company's website as they become available. The press conference featured game demos as well as online battles between leading game influencers in South East Asia.

"We are continually impressed by our young team at TAI," said Todd Bonner, CEO of Axion. "INVICTUS: Lost Soul was even nominated in the 15th International Mobile Gaming Awards in early 2019. That was an amazing accomplishment for the team as IMGA has brought some of the world's most popular titles into the limelight such as Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans".

Both joint venture partners are very pleased with the studio's progress.

"The partnership with Axion under TAI was True Group's significant initiative to complete our vertical integration on the content side of the business, particularly on the game development area. It has grown rapidly over the past 2 years and we have high expectations for not only our first co-developed video game but also the long-term synergy between the two companies. So far, we are extremely happy with the progress and the accomplishments of the team. INVICTUS: Lost Soul is now already recognized as Thailand's first AAA mobile game, and we are proud to have been a part of it from the beginning and will continue to leverage our network and ecosystem to support the launch of the game," said Birathon Kasemsri, Chief Content & Media Officer; & Executive Assistant to Chairman of The Executive Committee at True Corporation.

About INVICTUS: Lost Soul

Invictus is a real-time, card-controlled PvP fighting game geared for the bulk, 18-35 year-old player market. The hybrid gameplay concept, which blends a real-time action fighting game and a strategic card game, creates a unique gaming experience for the casual gaming market. Upon anticipated commercial launch in early May, the game will be available on both Google Play and iTunes' App Store to gamers in Thailand initially. As the game progresses through its initial launch, TAI aims to solidify global distribution contracts which include the rest of Asia as well as North America. In addition, True Corporation's mobile telecommunication subsidiary, TrueMove H, the second largest mobile and internet operator in Thailand hosting over 29 million subscribers, is expected to commence marketing to a select portion of these subscribers who are active mobile gamers. To compliment the targeted direct to consumer marketing, TAI will utilize social media, game influencers, and eSport events to expand the awareness of Invictus to the mass market.

Rising Fire Tuning to Market Progress

Rising Fire, the Company's flagship, 800 man-year shooting game, is currently in open beta on Tencent Holding Limited's (HKG: 0700) (OTC: TCEHY) ("Tencent") WeGame platform. Please visit 'ww.rf.qq.com' to see Rising Fire's landing page on Tencent's website.

Axion has delivered Rising Fire content payloads to Tencent approximately every five weeks since the initial launch of the game on June 28, 2018. These updates included content ranging from player skins, weapons, and maps to more technical augmentations to satisfy the market. As of February 5, 2019, Axion and Tencent increased the amount of time in between content payloads in order to provide a mass content update on in the first two weeks of June, 2019 surrounding an immersive marketing program on WeGame. The following updates and additions will be made to Rising Fire:

A new generation of sci-fi weapons, including the Shrink Gun and the Grenade Launcher, with distinctive visual effects.

Re-animation and re-modelling of all existing guns to allow toggles to a first-person shooter mode for a more immersive shooting experience.

The multiplayer "Challenge Mode" where players can win rewards by collaborating with other players to complete challenges/quests.

Optimised AI-controlled non-player characters (NPCs) whose difficulty was adjusted to balance between sophistication (which creates player excitement) and grindiness (which causes player fatigue).

International Distribution for Rising Fire

The Company looks forward to report pending co-distribution contracts with various partners in Japan & Korea, SE Asia, and Latin America by the end of Q22019. Global attention gravitating around Rising Fire has increased in recent months as the game is being disseminated to a wider audience on WeGame.

Marketing Campaign

The Company also announces that it has engaged Native Ads, Inc. ("Native Ads") to provide and manage a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. The Company has entered into a six (6) month programmatic digital advertising campaign for a total cost of C$150,000. The campaign includes, but is not limited to: content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising development, and campaign reporting and optimization. A budget of C$112,500 from this payment will be allocated for digital advertising, paid distribution, and media buying and C$37,500 will be allocated for consulting, managed services, and management fees over the campaign period. Neither Native Ads nor any of its directors and officers own any securities of the Company. This Native Ads services agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Native Ads, Inc.

Native Ads is a full service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply side platforms) resulting in access to 3-7 billion daily North American ad impressions.

About Axion

Axion is an Investment Issuer with majority ownership in Axion Games, an online video game development and publishing company headquartered in Shanghai, China as well as in True Axion Interactive Ltd., its video game development company headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand cofounded with True Corporation. Axion also maintains holdings in other innovative technology companies.

www.axionventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "proposed" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Such forward-looking information are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to anticipated launch of INVICTUS: Lost Soul and its marketing campaign; and pending co-distribution contracts with respect to Rising Fire. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Axion Ventures Inc.

Related Links

http://axionventures.com

