Axios Expands Local Coverage to Eight New Cities

1 big thing: Axios is continuing to expand its local media coverage. By the end of 2021, Axios will expand Axios Local into eight additional cities. The daily morning newsletters will cover the most consequential news and developments unfolding in each of the cities.

Why it matters: This expansion builds on the success of the initial local launches. Each of these local newsletters will continue to:

Deliver original reporting, scoops and local coverage worthy of readers' time.

Curate the best in local reporting.

Maximize Axios' proven Smart Brevity ® style and newsletter format to make readers smarter, faster about the cities where they live.

Go deeper: Axios will expand coverage into the following cities:



Atlanta Austin Chicago Columbus Dallas Philadelphia Nashville Washington





These newsletters join the six other Axios Local markets: Axios Charlotte , Axios Denver , Axios Des Moines , Axios Twin Cities , Axios Tampa Bay and Axios NW Arkansas.

