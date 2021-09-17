Axios Names Sara Kehaulani Goo as Editor in Chief

Goo and Whitaker-Moore will work alongside Kim Schaich , who was recently promoted to Vice President of Editorial Operations. Goo will report to Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei .

Why it matters: "Sara has been instrumental in developing and guiding some of Axios' most innovative editorial initiatives over the last few years, including our Hard Truths series on systemic racism," said Jim VandeHei, Axios co-founder and CEO. "Under Sara's leadership, and with the support of Aja and Kim, I know Axios will continue to meet the needs of our readers who are hungry for smart, efficient news. I cannot think of a better team to guide Axios into our fifth year."

More about Goo, Whitaker-Moore, and Schaich:

Sara Kehaulani Goo , who joined Axios in 2019 as executive editor, launched the company's podcast operations, including the hit show, How it Happened, and the Hard Truths series examining systemic racism. A digital journalism pioneer, Goo has held leadership roles at national news organizations and think tanks, including NPR, Pew Research Center, and The Washington Post.

Kim Schaich was among Axios' first employees, joining the organization in 2016, and now manages editorial and cross-functional initiatives. Before joining Axios, Schaich advised Fortune 50 companies in roles at PPR Worldwide and Burson-Marsteller.

