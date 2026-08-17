Axios Names Universal Parking a Winner of the Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2026 Award

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by Axios. The award recognizes organizations with outstanding workplace cultures based on employee survey feedback.

"Being recognized for this award is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our employees," said Timothy J. Walsh, President, Chief Executive Officer at Universal Parking. "We're honored to receive this recognition for a third year in a row and remain committed to creating a workplace where talented people want to build their careers."

This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PARKING

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 200 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Emily Rios

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On behalf of Universal Parking

SOURCE Universal Parking