The Times-Picayune Names Universal Parking a Winner of the Greater New Orleans Top Workplaces 2026 Award

NEW ORLEANS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Parking, a leading innovator in the parking industry, has been named as a 2026 Top Workplace in New Orleans Top Workplaces by The Times-Picayune. The award is based on employee surveys and organizational data to honor organizations with the best workplace cultures.

"This achievement reflects our company culture and the collective efforts of our entire team," said Timothy J. Walsh, President, Chief Executive Officer at Universal Parking. "We believe exceptional results come from creating an environment where people feel valued, supported, and empowered to thrive. This recognition belongs to every employee whose dedication makes our workplace great."

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, LLC. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

To learn more about Universal Parking, visit universalparking.com.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL PARKING

Universal Parking provides tailored parking management services on behalf of property owners and asset managers. With a leadership team boasting over 175 years of combined experience, Universal Parking specializes in operating complex and diverse parking facilities while leveraging technology and customer-focused strategies to enhance the parking experience.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Emily Rios

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On behalf of Universal Parking

SOURCE Universal Parking