Axiota Animal Health Names Wamego, Kansas, as Global Headquarters

Move strengthens the KC Animal Health Corridor as a hub for animal health excellence

WAMEGO, Kan., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiota Animal Health, global leader in cattle health solutions, announced today it will name its facility in Wamego, Kansas, as the company's global headquarters.

The announcement formalizes the longstanding presence of Axiota Animal Health in Wamego, where the company operates manufacturing, research and development, and scientific operations for its products used by cattle producers in more than 30 countries worldwide.

"Wamego has long been a cornerstone of Axiota's manufacturing and research, so designating it as our global headquarters is a natural next step," said William (Bill) Weldon, CEO, Axiota Animal Health. "From here, we're developing and producing technologies that help cattle producers around the world improve herd health and productivity. Leveraging our location within the KC Animal Health Corridor and our longstanding relationship with Kansas State University allows us to drive innovation and attract the top talent the industry demands."

Located near Kansas State University, the facility benefits from proximity to one of the nation's leading veterinary and animal health research institutions. That connection helps Axiota attract specialized scientific talent and collaborate with researchers advancing the future of livestock health.

From its Wamego facility, Axiota supports cattle producers worldwide in improving herd health and performance through prevention-based, non-antibiotic solutions. This includes:

Lactipro ® , the only rumen-native probiotic that delivers Mega e ® , proven to promote rumen health and performance.

, the only rumen-native probiotic that delivers Mega e , proven to promote rumen health and performance. Multimin® 90 (zinc, copper, manganese and selenium injection) is the only FDA-approved injectable supplement that delivers four trace minerals known to support cattle health and reproduction.

The decision highlights the global impact of the KC Animal Health Corridor, a hub stretching from Manhattan, Kansas, to Columbia, Missouri, with Kansas City at its heart. The region, home to the world's largest concentration of animal health assets, serves as a leading center for life science research, development and collaboration.

"Axiota's decision to locate its global headquarters in Wamego reflects the industry leadership that continues to define the Corridor," said Kimberly Young, president of the KC Animal Health Corridor. "Companies here aren't just participating in the industry — they're driving the science, technology and production that support animal health and food security around the world."

About Axiota Animal Health

Axiota Animal Health is an innovation-driven company that discovers, develops and markets products for beef and dairy producers around the world. Axiota's non-antibiotic solutions prepare cattle to thrive during transition and stress and support producers' goals of optimal health, performance and animal well-being. | axiota.com

About KC Animal Health Corridor

Representing more than half of the global animal health industry's sales, and home to over 300 animal health companies, the KC Animal Health Corridor is the largest concentration of its kind worldwide. An initiative of the Kansas City Area Development Council, the Corridor is anchored by Manhattan, Kansas, and Columbia, Missouri, and serves as a thriving hub for innovation and collaboration. | kcanimalhealth.com

SOURCE Axiota® Animal Health