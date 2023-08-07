Axiros Enhances Its Product Portfolio by Introducing New Product for Instant Device Fleet Management

New Axiros product launch of Cloud DMS (Device Management System)

MUNICH, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecommunications software leader Axiros is proud to publicly announce the expansion of its product portfolio by a groundbreaking cloud-based device fleet management solution – Cloud DMS. Cloud DMS completes Axiros' device management offering, providing a pure cloud-only / as-a-service solution that empowers businesses with instant and seamless device management capabilities directly through the web.

Cloud DMS is designed to deliver standard device management use cases instantly and effortlessly, prioritizing simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. This solution is ideal for those seeking a hassle-free entry into the Device Management domain, backed by "sane defaults" for a smooth and intuitive user experience.

The product can be tested and purchased as a service, off the web, in monthly or yearly subscription models and with no requirement to interact with an Axiros sales or professional services representative.

The key stages of the product development process for Cloud DMS began since 2006, when Axiros launched AXESS, the flagship ACS (Auto Configuration Server). Axiros accumulated over 300 operators worldwide, using it for pretty much anything in and around advanced CPE management, from small IoT devices via residential gateways up to complex business devices. The key design goal for AXESS was (and that will remain): Best-in-class experience for the customers, with zero trade-offs, regarding feasible workflows but also support for all possible (and often vendor-specific) features of devices.

With AX69, a bundled version of AXESS, Axiros has been addressing also the mid-range customer segment, trading off some flexibility for ease of use, e.g. on the service abstraction side of things - but without compromising on CPE stack support.

But the latest offering, Cloud DMS, is for those, who do not need an on-premises system and are willing to accept support for standard device parameters only - but in turn profit from an out of the box support for every TR-069 device out there, requiring no integration at all - a real plug and play experience, off the web.

To see the key differentiations between AXESS, AX69, and Cloud DMS, check here.

A further key technological advancement was Kubernetes, which allowed Axiros to efficiently manage the resources required for even very small deployments - let's say, only a few hundred devices - in a cost-effective yet highly secure manner.

Also, the partnerships Axiros built over the years with AXESS user base was indispensable for learning how the product is used throughout their organizations - from superficially trained level 1 supporters to network experts and admins.

About the unique, and innovative approaches used in building Cloud DMS, Gunther Klessinger, Founder of Axiros, said: "With a few hundred million CPEs under management, I would say we know a thing or two about how devices are most efficiently explored for their features, and how to abstract those for subsequent effective management and support flows. Cloud DMS is, according to my knowledge, the only product which can deliver a working support UI completely out of the box, supporting all standard compliant CPE features visually - and on the Northbound API."

For any technical questions, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact:
Ana Rados - Axiros GmbH
Marketing Communications Manager
[email protected]

