Axiros Open Device Management Chosen By Deutsche Telekom For Management Of The QIVICON Home Base Control Center

MUNICH, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QIVICON, the Deutsche Telekom platform behind Magenta SmartHome and other Smart Home brands, decided in 2018 for Axiros Open Device Management for the management of their dedicated QIVICON Home Base smart home gateway as well as the integrated QIVICON software container within Deutsche Telekom Speedport Smart broadband gateways. These provide the functionality to control IoT and smart home devices of many brands within the customers home and to create automated rules and scenes with them.



With a strict focus on gateway connectivity, IoT security and device identity management, QIVICON and Axiros have jointly developed an IoT device management ecosystem to provide more sophisticated analytics and improved diagnostics capabilities.



Within the first phase, the Smart Home Gateway Management allows smart

User Access Management,

Multiple Level Customer Support,

Firmware Management,

System Management & Monitoring,

BSS / OSS Integration

of the managed devices.

In order to allow growth and flexible scaling beside high availability, the Smart Home Gateway Management platform has been deployed in a containerized and orchestrated Openshift environment within Deutsche Telekom's Open Telekom Cloud (OTC).



"Complexity in the digital home network is at an all-time high and will grow exponentially. A key challenge in introducing new residential IoT services is the ability to rapidly integrate, deploy and scale related services and devices. Axiros is able to address these challenges with our IoT Device Orchestration platform," said Dr. Ronald Wenninger, QIVICON Program Manager at Axiros. "QIVICON is one of the leading carrier grade IoT ecosystems, and we are delighted to help them accelerate service innovation with our scalable futureproof approach."



About Telekom Smart Home

The Deutsche Telekom white-label smart home portfolio combines the open and secure smart home platform QIVICON, gateways, apps, devices and services with individual business and pricing models. It was established to allow companies to expand their core business into new segments quickly and easily by offering their own smart home solutions.



More than 40 companies are now collaborating with Deutsche Telekom and are marketing their own smart home offerings using the QIVICON platform. Such companies include, eQ-3, Miele, OSRAM, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), IKEA, Bosch and Sonos, among others.



The portfolio of devices integrated with the QIVICON platform includes motion sensors, smoke detectors, plugs, cameras, thermostats, home appliances, lighting, speakers, and more. The QIVICON platform operates on Homematic, Homematic IP, Zigbee PRO, DECT ULE, and Wi-Fi and includes cloud and edge computing capabilities.



About Axiros

Any Device. Any Protocol. Any Service. Any Time. Any THING - We Manage.

Axiros is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, Axiros has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as needs change, Axiros will always be close by to deliver. To learn more about Axiros, visit www.axiros.com.



