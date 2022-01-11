Axiros Proudly Announces the Availability of a New Release AXESS 4.0

MUNICH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telecommunications software leader Axiros is pleased to announce its newest release of AXESS 4.0. The company offers a wide variety of open device management software solutions for large broadband and telecommunications service providers through on-premise and cloud-based programs.

The Axiros AXESS ACS (Auto Configuration Server) is an industry flagship software application used around the world by premier telecommunications and broadband service providers. It allows state of the art management of customer premises equipment (CPE) with Broadband Forum-compliant CWMP (TR-069), User Services Platform (USP) (TR-369) and other open management protocols. AXESS enables highly flexible and scalable interactions with a large number of devices, like configuration and reconfiguration, mass operations including firmware downloads, fault clearance and general real-time subscriber support.

"The new architecture of our device management platform reinforces the technological leadership of Axiros in the area. It will introduce massive benefits to our installed base but also open new opportunities and markets for the future", said Michael Meister, Product Owner AXESS. "It empowers our customers to overcome the most complex device management challenges. It is nothing less than the brain and nerve center for IoT ecosystems and telecom operational support systems (OSS). Built and designed for carrier-class use cases around business-, service-, network- and element management."

This major release introduces the most significant improvements for AXESS in many years. It offers the following new features:

Asynchronous architecture for various southbound and northbound use cases

Support of cloud native approach by all components

New concept to manage project configuration and customization

New user interfaces for all administrative tasks

Full USP support

If you have technical questions about the new release or would like to update from a previous version, please contact [email protected]

To find out more about our company's offerings, please visit the company´s website.

About Axiros

Any Device. Any Protocol. Any Service. Any Time. We Manage All THINGS.

Axiros is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, Axiros has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as needs change, Axiros will always be close by to deliver. To learn more about AXIROS, visit www.axiros.com.

Media Contact:

Valeria Wilmsen - Axiros GmbH

Head of Marketing Communications

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12900592

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Axiros GmbH