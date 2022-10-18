Axis' Atmos Platform Named Best SASE Solution Winner at 2022 CISO Choice Awards

Recognized for innovation and ease of use; Axis is redefining secure access for the world's enterprises

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis announced today that its Atmos Security Service Edge (SSE) platform has been named Best SASE Solution in the prestigious 2022 CISO Choice Awards.

Criteria for selecting the winners were clear, and based on the real-world experiences, and perspectives, of security executives. The board of CISO judges hail from organizations across several industries. Their choices were rooted in firsthand knowledge and insight gleaned from building, and managing, security programs of their very own.

"Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards recognizes solutions that offer differentiated value to the CISO community. I'd like to congratulate Axis for their 2022 CISO Choice Award win," said David Cass, CISOs Connect and Security Current President, and Global CISO at GSR.io.

"The Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) industry is a highly competitive one, but we all share a similar purpose - to help enterprises secure access to their most critical resource - data," said Dor Knafo, CEO and co-founder of Axis. "Since day one, we have made a concerted effort to focus on solving the needs of our customers - many of which are CISOs. We work with them to understand their struggles, on where they need help, and we enrich our platform based on their feedback. Ultimately, it led us to creating Atmos. We are honored to have won this 2022 CISO Award, because it proves that this customer-centricity is being recognized, and appreciated."





Atmos enables an elegant syncing of authentication, authorization, and connectivity across the workforce, ecosystem partners, and hybrid cloud infrastructure with its Security Service Edge (SSE) architecture. Atmos sits inline empowering IT to inspect all traffic, easily brokering surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, and perform end-user experience monitoring. Customers can then provide end users with secure access to business applications from anywhere, provide safe access to the internet and SaaS apps, and boost user productivity. The cloud-native service extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle.

Atmos artfully integrates the four key SSE modules that IT leaders need - ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring - into one platform, with one policy, all from one pane of glass:

Atmos ZTNA is the most advanced ZTNA service in the industry. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application

About Security Current and CISOs Connect

Security Current improves the way security, privacy and risk executives collaborate to protect their organizations and their information. Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions.

Its invitation-only CISOs Connect community https://cisosconnect.com allows for CISOs to communicate with each other and share knowledge and expertise with their peers with its proprietary research, group discussion, online and in person exclusive events.

About Axis Security

Axis' vision is to bring harmony to workplace connectivity and that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage and business data remains protected from cyber threats even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin .

