Axis' Atmos SSE Platform Named Best Security Service at 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

Co-founder Gil Azrielant Named Chief Technology Officer of the Year (Cybersecurity)

PLANO, Texas, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis announced today that its Atmos Security Service Edge (SSE) platform has been named Best Security Service at 19th Annual 2023 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards. Additionally, co-founder Gil Azrielant has been named Chief Technology Officer of the Year in Cybersecurity.

As an innovative SSE platform, Atmos sits inline empowering IT to inspect all traffic, easily brokering surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, while providing granular visibility with end-user experience monitoring. Customers can then provide end users with secure access to business applications from anywhere, provide safe access to the internet and SaaS apps, and boost user productivity. The cloud-native service extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle.

"The modern workplace has led to stunning benefits for productivity, but has also opened the door to cybercriminals who are taking advantage of hybrid workforces, and are preying on traditional access services. Our goal at Axis has always been to tip the balance in favor of the business. Our cloud-delivered services allow businesses to protect themselves, by serving as a visibility and control layer for access to any resource. We designed Atmos to do so without impeding business productivity, and with extreme simplicity. I'm honored to have received such a wonderful award, but even more proud of my team for developing one of the most innovative Security Service Edge solutions in the world, and outcompeting the goliaths we go up against each and every day," said Axis co-founder and CTO Gil Azrielant.

Atmos artfully integrates the four key SSE modules that IT leaders need - ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring - into one platform, with one policy, all from one pane of glass:

Atmos ZTNA is the most advanced ZTNA service in the industry. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application.





Atmos Web Gateway is a secure Internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer's office, branches, mobile users and the Internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible.





Atmos CASB allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users.





Atmos Experience is the world's only digital experience monitoring solution that allows network, and Helpdesk teams, to create queries that offer key insights, and visibility, into vital data - right from within its dashboard. This includes end user device issues, spikes in CPU use, network outages from local ISPs, and application performance challenges.

Learn about the Atmos Platform .

About Axis Security

Axis' vision is to bring harmony to workplace connectivity and that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage and business data remains protected from cyber threats even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin.

