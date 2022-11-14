Axis Awarded CRN's Prestigious 2022 Tech Innovator Award for its Security Service Edge Platform, Atmos

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis has announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has chosen the company as a winner for the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Axis is being recognized for its Security Service Edge (SSE) platform, Atmos.

This annual award program celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud, to storage, to networking, and to security. The selection process for this year's winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products, based on a vast set of criteria. The selected criteria included: key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best overall fit for customer, and solution provider, needs.

"Innovation is what pioneering IT leaders look for, and thus, has been the heart of who Axis is since we first came out of stealth in 2020," said Dor Knafo, co-founder and CEO of Axis. "Our Security Service Edge (SSE) platform solves the secure access challenge that every large enterprise faces today - but in an incredibly simple, reliable, and secure manner. A winning combination of pioneering customers, channel partners, and our platform has been something we are most proud of. This is why we are so happy to see that CRN has recognized us for the strides we have made within the industry, and will continue to make going forward, as we aim to help every enterprise work in harmony."

The Axis Atmos SSE platform enables an elegant syncing of authentication, authorization, and connectivity across the workforce, ecosystem partners, and hybrid cloud infrastructure with its Security Service Edge architecture. Atmos sits inline empowering IT to inspect all traffic, easily brokering surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, and perform end-user experience monitoring. Customers can then provide end users with secure access to business applications from anywhere, provide safe access to the internet and SaaS apps, and boost user productivity. The cloud-native service extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle.

Atmos artfully integrates the four key SSE modules that IT leaders need- ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring - into one platform, with one policy, all from one pane of glass:

Atmos ZTNA is the most advanced ZTNA service in the industry. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application.

is the most advanced ZTNA service in the industry. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application. Atmos Web Gateway is a secure internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer's office, branches, mobile users and the internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible.

is a secure internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer's office, branches, mobile users and the internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible. Atmos CASB allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users.

allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users. Atmos Experience is the world's only digital experience monitoring solution that allows network, and Helpdesk teams, to create queries that offer key insights, and visibility, into vital data - right from within its dashboard. This includes end user device issues, spikes in CPU use, network outages from local ISPs, and application performance challenges.

"Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognize those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services like those from Axis Security," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It is my pleasure to congratulate each and every one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We're delighted to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

About Axis Security

Axis' vision is to bring harmony to workplace connectivity and that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage and business data remains protected from cyber threats even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

