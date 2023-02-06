Axis Channel Leader Nicholas Mirizzi Receives 2023 CRN Channel Chief Honor

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis, the leading innovator in Security Service Edge, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Nicholas Mirizzi, Head of Global Channels and Alliances for Axis Security, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

With more than 20 years in the channel, Mirizzi brings success to Axis' Channel Partners. He has been instrumental in expanding Axis' channel program through identifying and onboarding key target partners as well as delivering triple digit results and gross profit for partners in 2022.

"At Axis, in 2023, we believe the biggest challenge facing our industry will be economic uncertainty," said Mirizzi "Buying technology for technical value alone will be a thing of the past. All purchasing decisions will require significant business value justification alongside strong technical value. We are encouraging our strategic partners to unite with us, as we look to jointly help reduce the attack surface for enterprises and to embrace new technologies like Secure Services Edge to advance cybersecurity protection, and help transform networking for our clients."

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting networking and security dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year's list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

