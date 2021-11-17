Axis Launches New Program Aimed at Helping IT Leaders Finally Retire Their VPN

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security , the leader in zero trust access, today announced their VPN Buyback Program which provides IT leaders with a simple, cost-effective way of replacing their existing VPN service in order to adopt zero trust network access (ZTNA). The program is one of the first of its kind and is effective immediately for all companies using major VPN providers.

"VPN's have been exposed by the shift to remote work and IT leaders are ready to move on. Many are finding the transition difficult because many ZTNA solutions are limited by the number of protocols they support. As a result, the VPN lives long after a new ZTNA solution is adopted. Axis provides a better way, with full support for critical protocols like VOIP and ICMP, for example, enabling a clean break and a more secure future. The goal of the buyback program is providing an incentive that is aligned with IT leaders' goals, which is to fully retire their VPNs once and for all," said Dor Knafo, CEO and co-founder of Axis Security.

The Axis VPN BuyBack program allows IT leaders to easily replace their VPN with Axis' modern ZTNA service. Customers will have the ability to support all ports and protocols, offer both agent and agentless access options for users, inspect traffic to track individual employees and third-party activities, and automatically augment policy based on contextual changes such as identity, device posture, even geographic location. This provides customers with unprecedented visibility, fine-grained controls over access and keeps users off the corporate network. It removes the need for the customer's inbound VPN gateway, freeing up budget to invest in key business initiatives like multi-cloud, and simplify management for IT admins. The program will provide customers with up to twelve months of free Axis credit by committing to a three-year Axis ZTNA term. The offer can be applied to any customer who is currently using a major VPN service today, and will run through the end of July 2022.

"With many of our users working remotely, improving the speed, usability, and security of our legacy VPN solution has been a top priority for us. With Axis, we've been able to achieve greater speed and seamless usability while realizing the benefits of a zero-trust, identity based model, activity reporting, and a simplified management console. Our users are as thrilled as we are with the result," said James Bilotta, SVP and Chief Information Officer, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

"We're aggressively adopting SaaS and public cloud to support our business, so partnering with the right security service was critical. We knew right away that we wanted a cloud-delivered solution. What we like about Axis is that it's easy to use zero trust policies to provide thousands of users with secure connectivity to a variety of resources. Axis also helps our security team get the visibility we need to track user activity in granular detail, automatically adapt policies to guarantee that only authorized personnel can access resources, and ensures that we can easily scale to support our modern workplace. Now, even as we embrace the cloud, we can still ensure our data is always accessed safely," said Joshua Danielson, Chief Information Security Officer, Copart.

Axis believes that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data – without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research & development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage, and business data remains protected from cyber threats – even as it moves to cloud.

