Axis My America Poll, in Partnership with ITV Gold, Predicts Trump's Victory in 2024 U.S. Presidential Election with Republicans Leading in Electoral Votes

Party Popular Vote % Electoral Votes Republican Party (Donald Trump) 49 ( + 2) 291 ( + 15) Democratic Party (Kamala Harris) 48 ( + 2) 247 ( + 15) Independent / Others 3 -

Michigan (15), Wisconsin (10) & Pennsylvania (19) are the

states with very close fight, hence range of 15 Electoral Votes

may swing either side.

According to AMA's findings, the election landscape is shaped by economic concerns, with inflation and healthcare access emerging as top voter priorities. The survey shows a close race, reflecting a nation divided over key issues such as national security, immigration, and economic stability. Demographic analysis further reveals notable shifts: White and Hispanic voters are leaning towards the Republican Party, while African Americans largely favor the Democratic Party. Gender plays a distinct role, with men supporting Trump and women favoring Harris. Younger voters (18-34) show stronger support for the Democratic Party, while older voters (45+) lean Republican. With these divisions, the election outcome may come down to candidates' ability to address core issues that resonate with diverse voting groups.

AMA's report emphasizes the critical role of swing states, particularly Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where close polling margins suggest a tight race. Other pivotal battlegrounds like Arizona, Georgia show narrow divides that could tip either way. In Michigan, a slight Democratic edge exists, driven by strong African American and Asian American support, while White American voters lean Republican. In contrast, Pennsylvania is experiencing shifts among Asian American and White voters towards the Republican Party, with employment and inflation cited as key concerns. Wisconsin reflects a blend of shifting loyalties, with Independents and some Democratic voters moving towards the GOP, underscoring the fluidity and intensity of competition in swing states. Interestingly, battleground beyond the traditional swing states is also evolving. Shifting voter priorities and narrowing margins are expanding the traditional swing-state battleground to new states.

About Axis My America

Axis My America draws from over two decades of expertise in public opinion analytics. AMA is committed to bridging gaps in understanding by transforming insights into actionable information for policymakers, businesses, and the public sectors. Leveraging face-to-face research methodologies, AMA captures authentic public sentiment on pivotal issues. This commitment to real-world insights aligns with our mission to connect with citizens, provide solutions, and create positive social impact. AMA's client roster includes global leaders such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Union etc.

The Prediction Model is notably a Harvard Business Case Study and has an accuracy rate of 92% in the last 12 years while calling 76 elections including 3 General elections.

About ITV Gold and Parikh Worldwide Media Group

ITV Gold is a prominent South Asian television network in the United States, delivering nuanced perspectives on key political, social, and cultural issues. As a part of Parikh Worldwide Media Group, ITV Gold benefits from an established media network. With headquarters in New York, Chicago, and California, Parikh Worldwide Media Group is a cornerstone of Indian-American journalism, dedicated to informing, engaging, and empowering the South Asian community nationwide.

