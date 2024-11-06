Axis My America's Prediction of the United States Presidential Election 2024 proved to be Spot On

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis My America (AMA), the U.S. subsidiary of Axis My India (AMI), renowned for its exceptional expertise in political forecasting, has achieved a remarkable milestone by accurately predicting Donald Trump's decisive win in the 2024 United States Presidential Election. This success builds on Axis My India's proven track record of forecasting 70 out of 76 elections (a 92% accuracy rate). The Harvard Business School has authored a case study around Axis My India's Election Predication model which is imparted in HBS Classrooms.

Axis My America accurately predicted the outcome in 49 out of 50 states and the Popular Vote matched exactly with their predictions. Proving to be the most accurate prediction when polling for the U.S. Presidential Elections historically. Post this Axis My America Prediction with the Final Results (Counting up to 3 pm EST on November 6) Led by renowned psephologist and pollster - Pradeep Gupta

This marks AMA's debut in the U.S. electoral landscape, and the results are nothing short of exceptional. AMA's comprehensive prediction model was spot on across all three critical segments of the election:

Popular Vote

Party Predicted Vote % Result Vote %* Republican Party (Donald Trump) 49 ( + 2) 49.85 Democratic Party (Kamala Harris) 48 ( + 2) 48.60 Independent / Others 3 1.55 * Based on Estimations. In California, counting is in progress. Only 53% counting is completed where

Democrats are leading with 1.7 million votes.

State-by-State Accuracy

AMA accurately predicted the outcome in 49 out of 50 states, with only Nevada – 6 Electoral Votes – deviating slightly from the forecast.

Predicting the OUTLIERS

In an election season where U.S. media and other polling firms forecasted a tight race between challenger Donald Trump and incumbent Kamala Harris, AMA boldly and confidently predicted a decisive outcome, which has since proven to be correct. AMA Predicted multiple outliers like Virginia, New Hampshire, and Minnesota were going to be very close and for the current election. New York Popular Voter to be reduced to a 10% margin.

These predictions were covered by Reuters, Time, Chicago Tribune, Morning Star, Associated Press, American Press, Yahoo Finance and many others under the headline 'Axis My America Poll, in partnership with ITV Gold, Predicts Trump's Victory in 2024 U.S. Presidential Election with Republicans Leading in Electoral Votes'.

AMA's success underscores its core mission to deeply understand the needs, concerns, and sentiments of the American electorate, and to deliver these insights to the stakeholders who can turn them into actionable decisions. By employing a unique, face-to-face research methodology, AMA has been able to gather the most authentic and direct feedback from voters across the nation, gauging the public opinion accurately. This in-person approach ensures that their predictions are not only statistically sound but also grounded in the real, lived experiences of the American people.

"This achievement highlights the strength of our unique methodology and our commitment to truly understanding the sentiment on the ground," said Pradeep Gupta, CMD, Axis My America. "Our success is a direct result of the relentless dedication of our Axis My America Team, who have travelled extensively across all the states of United States of America since last 3 months & Axis My India Team for their continued support."

About Axis My America

Axis My America (AMA), a fully owned subsidiary of Axis My India, is dedicated to providing actionable insights into American political and social trends. Through cutting-edge research techniques, including direct, face-to-face voter engagement, AMA is committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and timely predictions that empower stakeholders to make informed decisions.

