Axis Named Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product by SaaS Awards for Its Unique Approach to Security Service Edge

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis announced today that its Atmos Security Service Edge platform has been named Most Innovative SaaS Security Solution in the 2022 SaaS Awards program.

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software as a Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA, and UK. Hundreds of organizations entered the SaaS Awards, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

"The SaaS Awards team was astounded by how simple Atmos makes it for customers to access corporate resources. The productivity improvements truly put this over the top and gave it that cutting-edge innovation we were eager to recognize. Well done, Axis!," said From Lead Judge Jason Ford.

"Being a young disruptor in a highly competitive SSE space requires earning the trust of the world's IT leaders. Prospects often ask us why they should choose us over some of the older players in the market?," said Gil Azrielant, Axis co-founder and CTO. "Our response is always the same. 'Because we make access incredibly simple.' Simplicity has proven to be a massive differentiator for us, and is why we win head-to-head against the goliaths three out of four times. We're glad that the SaaS Awards panel has recognized this as well and are grateful for this award."

Atmos enables an elegant syncing of authentication, authorization, and connectivity across the workforce, ecosystem partners, and hybrid cloud infrastructure with its Security Service Edge (SSE) architecture. Atmos sits inline empowering IT to inspect all traffic, easily brokering surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, and perform end-user experience monitoring. Customers can then provide end users with secure access to business applications from anywhere, provide safe access to the internet and SaaS apps, and boost user productivity. The cloud-native service extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle.

Atmos artfully integrates the four key SSE modules that IT leaders need - ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring - into one platform, with one policy, all from one pane of glass:

Atmos ZTNA is the most advanced ZTNA service in the industry. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application

is the most advanced ZTNA service in the industry. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application Atmos Web Gateway is a secure Internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer's office, branches, mobile users and the Internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible.

is a secure Internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer's office, branches, mobile users and the Internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible. Atmos CASB allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users.

allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users. Atmos Experience is the world's only digital experience monitoring solution that allows network, and Helpdesk teams, to create queries that offer key insights, and visibility, into vital data - right from within its dashboard. This includes end user device issues, spikes in CPU use, network outages from local ISPs, and application performance challenges.

Learn about the Atmos Platform .

About Axis Security

Axis' vision is to bring harmony to workplace connectivity and that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage and business data remains protected from cyber threats even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focus on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from the Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

SOURCE Axis Security