Axis Named Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company at 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

PLANO, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis announced today that it has won three gold awards at the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company was recognized as the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company (100-499 employees) while the Atmos Security Service Edge (SSE) platform won both the Best Secure Access and Best Remote Access solution awards for its ability to elegantly sync secure connectivity across the workforce, partner ecosystem, and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

"We congratulate Axis for the recognition as an award winner in the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company category of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

As an innovative SSE platform, Atmos sits inline empowering IT to inspect all traffic, easily brokering surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, while providing granular visibility with end-user experience monitoring. Customers can then provide end users with secure access to business applications from anywhere, provide safe access to the internet and SaaS apps, and boost user productivity. The cloud-native service extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle.

Atmos artfully integrates the four key SSE modules that IT leaders need - ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring - into one platform, with one policy, all from one pane of glass:

Atmos ZTNA is the most advanced ZTNA service in the industry. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application.





Atmos Web Gateway is a secure Internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer's office, branches, mobile users and the Internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible.





Atmos CASB allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users.





Atmos Experience is the world's only digital experience monitoring solution that allows network, and Helpdesk teams, to create queries that offer key insights, and visibility, into vital data - right from within its dashboard. This includes end user device issues, spikes in CPU use, network outages from local ISPs, and application performance challenges.

About Axis Security

Axis' vision is to bring harmony to workplace connectivity and that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage and business data remains protected from cyber threats even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin

