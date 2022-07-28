Axis Named Most Innovative Security Services Company at 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

Atmos Platform Recognized for Innovation in Security Service Edge Platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis announced today that it has been named Most Innovative Security Services Company at the 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards ceremony. Atmos, the company's Security Service Edge (SSE) platform, was recognized for its ability to elegantly sync authentication, authorization, and connectivity across the workforce, partner ecosystem, and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

"This year has been a big year for us at Axis. We unveiled Atmos, our SSE platform, in April and launched our first Summer Release just last month," said Gil Azrielant, Axis Security co-founder and CTO. "We are grateful that the judges have not only recognized this innovation, but have rewarded it. The award only pushes us further to continue to work with our design partners to accomplish our mission to elevate secure access, and ensure that we power a modern workplace for our customers where people, and technology, can work in harmony.

Short for "Atmosphere," Atmos by Axis is the SSE platform designed to help IT avoid the need to connect users to the corporate network, reduce exposure to ransomware threats, and make setup simple for IT, while delivering a seamless end user experience. The cloud-native service extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle. Atmos sits inline empowering IT to inspect all traffic, easily brokering surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, and to perform end-user experience monitoring. Customers can then provide end users with secure access to business applications from anywhere, provide safe access to the internet and SaaS apps, and boost user productivity.

Atmos artfully integrates the four key SSE modules - ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring - into one platform with a single pane of glass:

Atmos ZTNA is the most advanced ZTNA service in the industry. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application.

is the most advanced ZTNA service in the industry. The service provides an elegant alternative to traditional network security solutions (i.e VPN) by providing global connectivity for any user, any device, and any private application. Atmos Web Gateway is a secure Internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer's office, branches, mobile users and the Internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible.

is a secure Internet gateway stack delivered as a cloud service. The globally-distributed internet access service sits between the customer's office, branches, mobile users and the Internet, inspecting traffic and brokering the fastest connection possible. Atmos CASB allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users.

allows customers to quickly identify, manage, and control the use of cloud services universally. Atmos CASB ensures that sensitive business data remains protected from cyberthreats or high-risk users. Atmos Experience is the world's only digital experience monitoring solution that allows network, and Helpdesk teams, to create queries that offer key insights, and visibility, into vital data - right from within its dashboard. This includes end user device issues, spikes in CPU use, network outages from local ISPs, and application performance challenges.

Learn about the Atmos Platform .

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competition: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, International Best in Business Awards, IT World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, & Service Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Axis Security

Axis' vision is to bring harmony to workplace connectivity and that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage and business data remains protected from cyber threats even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin .

SOURCE Axis Security