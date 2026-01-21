Axis Partners Announces $111MM Sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio

Vertically integrated investment platform completes sale of 22-property portfolio with assets located throughout the Sunbelt

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Partners ("Axis"), a real estate investment platform headquartered in Atlanta, in partnership with Sweetwater Holdings, announced the $111 million sale of an 85-acre portfolio comprised of 22 industrial outdoor storage ("IOS") facilities located primarily throughout the Sunbelt region of the U.S.

The portfolio was sold to Realterm.

Axis Partners announces sale of Industrial Outdoor Storage portfolio

Axis has been assembling and owned this institutional-quality IOS portfolio since 2024 and made substantial capital investments to improve the quality and functionality of the properties under its stewardship. The sale of this highly desirable portfolio completes their investment while representing another important milestone in the company's long-term business strategy.

"This transaction validates our investment thesis and the durability of Industrial Outdoor Storage as a core real-estate asset class," said Crawford Arnold, Founder and Partner of Axis Partners. "The sale of this portfolio also confirms Axis' position among the leading institutional platforms in the sector, and we intend to reinvest aggressively as we scale from here."

The Sunbelt portfolio consists of 22 state-of-the-art, renovated IOS assets with a wide variety of uses, including maintenance and fleet facilities, bulk materials/equipment storage, equipment rental, truck terminals, and traditional industrial buildings. The assets are concentrated in robust infill logistics locations throughout several of the most dynamic industrial markets in the country, including Atlanta (38%), Texas (31%), Norfolk (6%), Columbus (6%), Los Angeles (5%), Nashville (4%) and Jacksonville (4%). The remaining balance are situated in smaller southeast markets.

The properties are currently leased to a diversified group of recognized national, regional, and local tenants within a wide variety of industries, including some of the strongest operators in their sectors.

An Eastdil Secured team led by Nick Murphy arranged the sale on behalf of Axis.

Axis, founded in 2022, continues to own and manage a large portfolio of IOS and light industrial assets and intends to build on its steady growth and expertise in this sector.

The IOS space has gained popularity among institutional investors recently and represents a critical link in the industrial and logistics supply chain. Logistics tenants utilize IOS properties as critical nodes to facilitate the flow of goods through supply chains and provide support services to develop and maintain transportation infrastructure. IOS properties have gained importance with the growth of e-commerce, which demands increased speed and efficiencies in retailer and manufacturer supply chains.

About Axis

Axis Partners is a vertically integrated real estate platform focused on acquiring, developing, and managing supply chain infrastructure properties throughout the United States. Axis pairs a macro and micro thematic investing approach along with relentless canvassing to the industrial and supply chain infrastructure markets to acquire a portfolio with a focus on achieving operational and institutional efficiencies. For more information, please visit https://axispartners.com/

Media contact:

Great Ink Communications, Ltd

[email protected]

212-741-2977

SOURCE Axis Partners