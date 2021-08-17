Axis Security Ahead of the Curve for Achieving Data Compliance Certifications

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), announced today it has achieved SOC 2 Type II Compliance and ISO 27001 certifications for its organization and ZTNA solution. Axis achieved both certifications within 18 months of launching from stealth.

"Security and privacy are of the highest priority for SaaS solution providers," said Dor Knafo, CEO and co-founder of Axis Security. "These certifications are a testament to the value we place on protecting the data of our customers and our organization. By building security into every facet of our IT environment, we are ensuring the highest levels of data protection."

"At Deloitte we are guiding hundreds of startups with their ISO certifications every year," said Amir Abushari, Sr. Security Consultant at Deloitte. "Very few companies prioritize and achieve security certifications as quickly as Axis has obtained its ISO 27001 certification. Axis has built security protocols into the design and development of their entire software development lifecycle and it shows."

ISO 27001 is an information security management system standard (ISMS) published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The standard is invaluable for monitoring, reviewing, maintaining, and improving a company's information security management system.

"In going through the SOC 2 Type II audit process, the Axis team was highly engaged, demonstrating the focus the organization places on security and compliance," said the Big Four Accounting manager that conducted Axis' SOC 2 audit. "From last year's audit to this one, Axis has grown a lot as a business and in terms of security process. Axis successfully passed the audit with no deviations found."

SOC 2 defines the criteria for managing customer data based on the five trust principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type 2 reports specifically detail operational effectiveness for service organizations.

About Axis Security

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ is a purpose-built cloud-based solution that makes application access amazingly simple. Built on a zero-trust approach, the solution offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users anywhere on any device, to enterprise apps, without ever touching the network or the apps themselves. Axis Security is a privately-held company backed by Spark Capital, Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. It is headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axis Security

Related Links

https://axissecurity.com

