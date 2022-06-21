Axis Security Announces Atmos 2022 Summer Release Highlighting Innovation in Digital Experience Monitoring, Internet Security and Automated Operations

Harmonizing Access Just Got Easier

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security continues to raise the bar for harmonizing secure access for the modern workplace with its Atmos 2022 Summer Release, recognizing the way work has changed forever. The release includes features focused on enhanced visibility for IT administrators, better control over data flow, an easier way to embrace adaptive trust, and a superior agent to other Security Service Edge (SSE) platforms.

The latest version of Atmos is aimed at solving many pain points for enterprises, including the need for enhanced monitoring and visibility of the user experience along with the ability to better protect an increasing enterprise attack surface. The modern day workplace also requires adaptive trust to make zero trust actionable, and access policies that are incredibly simple to manage.

"Our mission is to enable work in harmony," said Gil Azrielant, co-founder and CTO at Axis. "We are excited to introduce some of the coolest new innovations in SSE across private access, Internet access and digital experience monitoring in a way that is faster than others can innovate, thanks to our unified architecture. Not only do we get the chance to work closely with our customers, but we are bringing value to them at a rate that is unmatched. This is a prime example of the benefit that comes with being both cloud-native and customer-centric."

The five pillars of the Atmos 2022 Summer Release include:

Visibility like never before: There are two major components within this release. First, "Atmos Experience." The service ensures that the IT Helpdesk remains in tune with end user device issues, like spikes in CPU use, network outages and application performance challenges. Second, is the "Atmos Additional Domain Discovery" tool. During the onboarding of private applications, this tool allows IT to discover previously unknown domains related to the applications, and easily apply them to the application via a simple to use policy-tagging system. Making the Internet safe for work: With URL filtering now added in, Atmos Web Gateway blocks threats and malware hidden within "innocent" web pages by controlling and filtering out every malicious web resource that is loaded to the user's page. When a user accesses an authorized website domain, each URL served to the user is identified, categorized, and controlled by Atmos Web Gateway, so that the user's traffic is fully protected. Automating operations through adaptive trust: There are three major components within this release. First is automatic session termination, which immediately severs existing user-to-app connections when changes to user groups in the IDP takes place. Second is IDP Certification expiration reminders. Axis creates a cybersecurity mesh that makes life easy for customers. Atmos uses API integrations with IDP vendors and sends alerts prior to an IDP certification's expiration. Administrators receive notifications from Atmos alerting them that it's time to renew their IDP certificate. Lastly, simplified identity operations. When troubleshooting, or pro-actively assisting end users, IT admins can create and send a custom password reset link directly to the user, right from with the Atmos UI. An agent that's always in tune with enterprise users: There are two major components within this release. The first is new device posture capabilities for smartphones. The Atmos Agent can now identify jailbroken, or tampered with devices, as well as support password protection with checks for pincode, password and biometrics protection. The second is automated captive portal-awareness. Employee travel is picking up again. When the Atmos Agent detects a captive portal at an airport or hotel, it automatically pauses itself, and then resumes one captive portal for a seamless end user experience. Axis also added in a bonus feature for Atmos Air, an agentless access capability. The feature allows end users to bookmark specific SSH, RDP and VNC URLs and add them to their personal IDP portal, or browser for an even more seamless user experience. The only connector that sings: Connector management can be the most cumbersome aspect of some ZTNA deployments. There are two major components in the release. The first is automated emails with connector telemetry. When a connector is running Atmos, administrators are alerted to CPU utilization, memory and disk space data within the Atmos dashboard. The service then auto-notifies administrators via email when it's time to deploy more connectors. The second is automated logging for successful connector install and version updates. All logs pertaining to Atmos Connections installations and version updates are automatically tracked within the logging system and can be easily accessed by the IT team.

View the Atmos 2022 Summer Release demos and documentation: https://www.axissecurity.com/2022-summer-sse

About Axis Security

Axis' vision is to bring harmony to workplace connectivity and that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage and business data remains protected from cyber threats even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin .

