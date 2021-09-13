Axis Security Named 2021 SINET16 Innovator Award Winner

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security announced today that it was named a SINET 16 Innovator Winner for 2021. This year SINET's distinguished steering committee evaluated 190 applications from 18 countries selecting the 16 most innovative and compelling companies.

SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, researchers, and investors.

"This is a highly sought-after award and great recognition of the team at Axis Security. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do as we help businesses modernize and secure enterprise access from the cloud. From application isolation that radically eliminates attack surfaces, to our continuous enforcement of granular IT policy, Axis delivers a simple and powerful Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) service that keeps users, resources, and businesses secure and productive," said Axis Security co-founder and CEO Dor Knafo.

"I am excited to announce this year's class of the SINET16 Innovators, who are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements into multiple government agencies and industry sectors," said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. "As in past years, the applicant pool of early-stage and emerging technology companies has become more and more competitive. We are proud to play a role in accelerating innovation into a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add technologies and we look forward to watching these companies continue to grow and help protect our national security and economic interests."

Jay Leek, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of ClearSky Ventures and SYN Ventures, reflected, "I am honored to be part of the SINET16 judging process for the past 7 years. SINET has built an amazing platform to help early-stage companies rise above the noise in the very crowded startup security space. Many SINET16 winners have gone on to change the industry and have had significant exits. I am thrilled to watch and mentor the 2021 SINET16 Innovators as they continue to raise the bar to help protect enterprises from the most advanced Cyber threats of today."

About Axis Security

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ is a purpose-built cloud-based solution that makes application access amazingly simple. Built on a zero-trust approach, the solution offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users anywhere on any device, to enterprise apps, without ever touching the network or the apps themselves. Axis Security is a privately-held company backed by Spark Capital, Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. It is headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

