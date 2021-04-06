Axis Security Named in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), is being acknowledged by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.

Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Axis Security offers channel partners the easiest and fastest path to implementing a zero trust business. The Axis Security Partner Program (ASPP) helps VARs, systems integrators, MSSPs, OEM partners, and distributors expand their security offerings to include a partner-friendly cloud-native security and analytics platform that is easy to deploy and requires no network or end-user changes.

"Axis Security is honored to be recognized by CRN's distinguished Partner Program Guide," said Kimber Garrett, Senior Director of North America Channels and Alliances. "Axis is committed to continuing to build a channel first approach to delivering our innovative application access solution to securely connect any user from anywhere using any device with zero trust. This recognition from CRN speaks to the credibility of that approach."

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business." said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

