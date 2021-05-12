Axis Security Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

"Axis was launched in March 2020 as the world was going into lockdown. Growing the company and hiring great talent looked like it was going to be a real challenge. What we ended up realizing was that COVID shrunk the world and made candidates from all corners of the globe available to us. Being fully remote also made us mindful of the challenges we were all facing as individuals. As a result, we stayed really connected to our people, but not just for work. We listened with empathy. We went to great lengths to let the team know that even though we were physically apart, we were together in our shared commitment to them as people and professionals. This accolade from Inc. Magazine is recognition of those efforts, and the collaborative, respectful, and diverse culture we have built at Axis," said Dor Knafo, Axis Security co-founder and chief executive officer.

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ has a unique architecture that makes it amazingly simple to deploy, use, and manage while delivering more secure access — keeping users off the corporate network, and reducing risk by isolating applications. It enables more use cases than any other ZTNA solution accommodating any application or user as well as latency-sensitive and multi-directional access scenarios. Axis Security is changing the game with a ZTNA solution that fully replaces and goes beyond legacy VPNs, without replicating or changing the existing network.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ is a purpose-built cloud-based solution that makes application access amazingly simple. Built on a zero-trust approach, the solution offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users anywhere on any device, to enterprise apps, without ever touching the network or the apps themselves. Axis Security is a privately-held company backed by Spark Capital, Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. It is headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment.

