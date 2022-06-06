Axis Security Named Winner of Two Coveted Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

Axis Security Wins Best Product in Access Control and Most Innovative in Zero Trust In 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security is proud to announce that it has won two Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) awards - Best Product in Access Control and the Most Innovative in Zero Trust. CDM is the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"Axis Security is honored to be named a winner of the Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards for two consecutive years," said Dor Knafo, co-founder and CEO, Axis Security. "Access control and zero trust - while related - are two of the most important topics being discussed in security today. Winning in these two categories is something we are wildly excited about. These wins validate our vision of a modern workplace powered by connectivity that is always in-sync with the business. They also serve as fuel to ignite us further as we continue to innovate and bring to market new ways to empower our customers to securely work from anywhere, safely connect their business ecosystem, and say goodbye to legacy network and security appliances."

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Axis Security is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

See the full list of this year's winners here - http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us in person or virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today (June 6), as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Axis Security

Axis aims to elevate secure access to power a modern workplace where people, and technology, work in harmony. Atmos, the cloud-native platform delivered by Axis, artfully extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle. The security service edge (SSE) platform sits inline to inspect all traffic, seamlessly broker surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, and perform end-user experience monitoring. Thus, IT leaders are empowered to make hybrid work simple, digital experience a competitive advantage, and ensure business data remains protected – even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

SOURCE Axis Security