Axis Security Names Deena Thomchick as Vice President of Product Marketing

Cybersecurity Industry Veteran Joins Leadership Team to Drive Application Access Cloud Development and Go-to-Market Strategies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security, a leading provider of Zero Trust Network Access, announced today the addition of Deena Thomchick as vice president of product marketing.

In this role, Thomchick will be responsible for leading development and execution of product roadmap and go-to-market strategies as Axis continues to expand the capabilities of the Application Access Cloud. Thomchick comes to Axis Security with more than a decade of senior leadership experience within the cybersecurity space. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Product Management for Elastica (acquired by Symantec). Prior to that, she held product marketing leadership roles at Fortinet, Juniper Networks, and Symantec.

"Deena brings invaluable expertise to Axis, with an impressive history of leading and managing product marketing teams and successfully building go-to-market strategies. She's made an immediate impact and has proven to be a natural fit to help lead Axis through our next phase of growth and beyond," said Dor Knafo, co-founder and CEO, Axis Security.

"Axis Security is at the forefront of innovation, delivering a unique and secure solution for access to enterprises. I'm thrilled to be joining a team that has accomplished so much in its first year and I'm looking forward to helping Axis continue to grow as a trailblazer for the industry," said Deena Thomchick, VP of Product Marketing, Axis Security. "

Axis Application Access Cloud

The Axis Security Application Access Cloud platform enforces continuous, adaptive security control at the application layer over access to sensitive corporate resources to deliver the critical ZTNA element of a SASE solution. Its application isolation technology keeps users separate from the network, and the application, greatly reducing the threat surface and eliminating the possibility of a potentially hostile user from gaining access to other network systems. Its global cloud service scales with demand and integrates with existing security to power adaptive policies and automate management. In addition, with its continuous monitoring of every user and every request, Axis provides a level of insight and analytics on user behavior and activity that is not available in traditional access solutions.

About Axis Security

Axis Security simply and securely connects users anywhere on any device, to any application through one simple centrally managed service. The Application Access Cloud is an ideal solution to replace multiple disparate and complicated secure access technologies such as VPNs, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and inline cloud access security broker (CASB) services using a single Zero Trust cloud platform. With Axis, users never touch the network, or the application, and every request is validated, authenticated, and based on that individual's policy settings. This is the future of enterprise access. Headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel, the privately-held company is backed by Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

