Axis Security Names Paul Davis as Vice President of Customer Success

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security, the leader in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), today announced the appointment of Paul Davis as Vice President of Customer Success. In this role, Davis will be responsible for driving the entire customer experience, from the design and deployment of the onboarding process to adoption and advocacy, and retention.

"Paul brings to Axis a track record of success managing customer relationships," said Dor Knafo, CEO and co-founder of Axis Security. "His understanding of the end-to-end customer experience will ensure that we are nurturing and supporting them, and delivering maximum value."

Davis comes to Axis Security with more than a decade of cybersecurity and SaaS leadership experience. Most recently, Davis was Director, Customer Success for Splunk after its acquisition of Phantom Cyber where he had served as VP of Delivery. He also spent time at ThreatGRID, which was acquired by Cisco, successfully building and running their customer success program.

"Coming from a background that includes being on the customer's side of the table as CISO for a Fortune Five and Director of Security Solutions Architecture Team for a major public company, I understand the security challenges and pain points enterprises experience," said Paul Davis, VP of Customer Success, Axis Security. "A major pillar of Axis' impressive success is a company-wide focus on customers. I look forward to expanding on this pillar and supporting the needs of Axis' customers today and into the future."

About Axis Security

Axis Security's Application Access Cloud™ is a purpose-built cloud-based solution that makes application access amazingly simple. Built on a zero-trust approach, the solution offers a new agentless model that delivers the easiest and safest way to connect users anywhere on any device, to enterprise apps, without ever touching the network or the apps themselves. Axis Security is a privately-held company backed by Spark Capital, Canaan Partners, Ten Eleven Ventures and Cyberstarts. It is headquartered in San Mateo, California with research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axis Security

Related Links

https://axissecurity.com

