Axis Security Scaling for Historic Growth - Bolsters Leadership Team with Three Industry Veterans

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security announced today that it has bolstered its management team with the addition of three experienced industry veterans - helping the organization scale for its growth.

Jason Pishotti joins Axis as the new Chief Customer Officer and Omar Fakhri joins as the new Vice President of Customer Care. They join Axis from Forescout where they held similar roles. Chris Hines, formerly of Zscaler, is now the cybersecurity innovator's Vice President of Product Marketing.

"Axis is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing security companies in the market," said Dor Knafo, Axis Security CEO. "We are fortunate to welcome three experienced leaders with extensive track records of success. Each hail from great organizations, and have designed and implemented strategies that helped them, and their companies, excel. Scaling a business takes a unique skill set, and this group has it in spades."

Jason Pishotti is responsible for providing a single vision and strategy across all methods of customer contact and experience. Jason will oversee worldwide service delivery for customer support, professional services, customer success, service-enabled partners, and customer education. He reports directly to CEO Dor Knafo.

Omar Fakhri as Vice President of Customer Care will be responsible for scaling Axis' support and customer advocacy organizations with an acute focus on the customer experience.

Chris Hines has been named Vice President of Product Marketing. Chris played a key role in developing Zscaler's zero trust go-to-market strategy, it's customer-focused business continuity program during COVID-19 and was vital in accelerating the growth of their Zscaler Private Access service. At Axis he will drive go-to-market, messaging, content creation, and sales enablement strategy as the company empowers the world's largest organizations to secure the modern workplace. He reports directly to Axis co-founder and CTO Gil Azrielant.

Securing the modern workplace

We live in a digital age where cloud and mobility drive business success and incredible things can happen every day in the workplace when people can safely access the data they need. But securing this workplace for most companies is harder than expected given that every user, device, and application is connected over the Internet. In many cases, securing access for users isn't just a few employees connecting from home, but thousands of employees needing access to SAP, M365, PeopleSoft and Salesforce, and thousands of third parties needing access to timesheets, customer portals, inventory logs and financial apps. These users are working from home, on the road and across dozens of branch offices around the world.

Getting rid of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) is a great first step - and this is where many companies begin when they look to adopt zero trust - but there's much more to the journey. To secure the modern workplace IT needs to make sure that no matter what, the exchange of data is always fast, seamless and secure.

Organizations need the ability to inspect every connection to their applications and track every user's activity at a whole new level. Enterprises must support access to any application, from any device, and over any network, until IT can tell exactly who's accessing applications, from where, and what their digital experience looks like. This is what Axis was designed for.

About Axis Security

Axis believes that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data - without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage and business data remains protected from cyber threats - even as it moves to cloud.

