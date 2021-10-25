Axis Security Wins 2021 CISO Choice Award for Best Startup Security Company

SAN MATEO, Calif, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security announced today that it has been selected as the winner of the 2021 CISO Choice Awards - Startup Security Company category. Honoring security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, the CISO Choice Awards recognize the solutions deemed most valuable to CISOs and the enterprises they support.

Selected by a Board of CISO Judges – leading security executives across multiple industries – the awards serve as a buyer's guide for IT leaders when selecting new technologies needed to safeguard company data.

"Every user, device, and app is now connecting over the internet to get to the business resources. This is why we see about 80% of companies looking to adopt zero trust," said Dor Knafo, CEO and co-founder of Axis. "The challenge is finding the right solutions, and the right starting point. We are thankful to have received this recognition from the 2021 CISO Choice Awards. Not just because it validates our unique approach to securing access to business resources, but because it provides IT leaders with what they're in desperate need of when it comes to zero trust - clarity around the best vendors to work with. And we're proud to be one of them."

"I would like to congratulate the winners of the 2021 CISO Choice Awards. It was an extremely competitive playing field with a record number of submissions. It was exciting to hear the judges, who live and breathe security, share their experiences, and discuss with one another the wealth of technologies that are on the market or coming to the market. Nothing can replace the real-word insights that the CISO judges bring to the table when deciding on the top vendors. Kudos again to the winners," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect.

Securing the modern workplace

We live in a digital age where cloud and mobility drive business success and incredible things can happen every day in the workplace when people can safely access the data they need to get work done. But securing this workplace for most companies is harder than expected given that every user, device, and application is connected over an externally managed network known as the Internet. In many cases, securing access for users isn't just a few employees connecting from home, but thousands of employees needing access to SAP, M365, PeopleSoft and Salesforce, and thousands of third parties needing access to timesheets, customer portals, inventory logs and financial apps. These users are working from home, on the road and across dozens of branch offices around the world.

Getting rid of VPN is a great first step - and this is where many companies begin when they look to adopt zero trust - but there's much more to the journey. To secure the modern workplace IT needs to make sure that no matter what, the exchange of data is always fast, seamless, and secure.

They need the ability to inspect every connection to their applications and track every user's activity at a whole new level. They must support access to any application, from any device, and over any network, until IT can tell exactly who's accessing applications, from where, and what their digital experience looks like. This is what Axis was designed for.

About Axis Security

Axis believes that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data - without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research & development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage, and business data remains protected from cyber threats - even as it moves to cloud.

