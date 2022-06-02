Axis Security Wins Gold Award for Startup of the Year - Security Services at 2022 IT World Awards

Atmos SSE Platform Wins Silver Award for New Product-Service of the Year - Security Services

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Security has been named both Startup of the Year | Security Services Gold winner at the 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology World Awards® (IT World Awards®) and New Product-Service of the Year| Security Services Silver for its Atmos platform. This year the panel of judges was composed of more than 170 industry experts from around the world. The IT World Awards® are open to all Information Technology and Cyber Security organizations and their end-users of products and services.

"The credit for this award goes to both the Axis team, who has been obsessed with disrupting a thirty-year old industry, and the many customers who continue to serve as our design partners along the way. At Axis we pride ourselves on our affinity for innovation, our differentiation, and most importantly, our ability to simplify access for our customers, and the employees, and partners, they support. To see this focus be recognized by a distinguished set of judges, is immensely gratifying. Thank you to the Information Technology World Awards® committee for this wonderful recognition," said Dor Knafo, Axis Security co-founder and CEO.

Axis envisions the modern workplace as an orchestra that's composed of users, devices, applications, and clouds – each playing their own tune, and constantly syncing, and changing. The challenge is that this orchestra is difficult to secure, lacks visibility, is complex, and extends far beyond the confines of the corporate network. IT requires a solution designed to harmonize secure access for all authorized users, and devices, no matter what.

This award validates the vision that Axis has in regards to a new wave of solutions being designed to solve this problem, commonly referred to as Security Service Edge (SSE). The company defines SSE as a set of integrated, cloud-delivered, security services that sit in line in order to broker secure connections between authorized users and applications by using identity and policy - and that drastically improve visibility into what users access.

Short for "Atmosphere," Atmos by Axis is the SSE platform designed to help IT avoid the need to connect users to the corporate network, reduce exposure to ransomware threats, and make setup simple for IT, while delivering a seamless end user experience. The cloud-native service extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle. Making Atmos one of the most widely available security services in the world.

SSE Forum

In January of 2022 Axis launched the Security Service Edge Forum in collaboration with IT leaders from the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. who represent a cross section of industries, including beverage, travel, technology, financial services, automotive, manufacturing, hospitality, state, and local government. The SSE Forum brings together CIOs, CISOs, Architects, and IT operators to share strategy, discuss challenges, uncover platform requirements, and discuss best practices related to adopting the SSE framework.

About Axis Security

Axis aims to elevate secure access to power a modern workplace where people, and technology, work in harmony. Atmos, the cloud-native platform delivered by Axis, artfully extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle. The security service edge (SSE) platform sits inline to inspect all traffic, seamlessly broker surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, and perform end-user experience monitoring. Thus, IT leaders are empowered to make hybrid work simple, digital experience a competitive advantage, and ensure business data remains protected - even as it moves to the cloud.For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin .

