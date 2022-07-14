Axis Shortlisted for 2022 SaaS Award for Security Innovation

Atmos Secure Service Edge Platform Nominated for Best Security Innovation in a SaaS Product

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis announced today that its Atmos Secure Service Edge platform has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards program in the security innovation category.

Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the Software as a Service Awards program accepts entries worldwide, including the US, Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

"The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they're freshly-funded disruptors or established names. Our judges were very impressed with the volume of original solutions for modern business in all industry areas. Stay tuned for our August announcement of category finalists, representing those few solutions who can demonstrate that extra edge in impressing our international panel of judges, who are now left with a next-to impossible task," said James Williams, SaaS Awards head of operations.

Short for "Atmosphere," Atmos is the SSE platform designed to help IT avoid the need to connect users to the corporate network, reduce exposure to ransomware threats, and make policy setup simple for IT, while delivering a seamless end user experience. The cloud-native service extends secure connectivity out to the user's location through 350 Atmos edge locations running on the global backbone of AWS Global Accelerator, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle.

Atmos enables an elegant syncing of authentication, authorization, and connectivity across the workforce, ecosystem partners, and hybrid cloud infrastructure with its Security Service Edge (SSE) architecture. Atmos sits inline empowering IT to inspect all traffic, easily brokering surgical, one-to-one, connections based on identity and policy, and perform end-user experience monitoring. Customers can then provide end users with secure access to business applications from anywhere, provide safe access to the internet and SaaS apps, and boost user productivity.

Atmos artfully integrates the four key SSE modules - ZTNA, SWG, CASB and Digital Experience monitoring - into one platform with one pane of glass:

About Axis Security

Axis' vision is to bring harmony to workplace connectivity and that the sooner IT adopts zero trust, the sooner we can witness a world where the exchange of information is always fast, seamless, and secure. With 350 Axis cloud service edges across the world, Axis helps IT leaders enable their employees, partners, and customers to securely access business data without the pitfalls of network-centric solutions or application limitations that every other zero trust service faces. Through its world-class research and development and founding team which hails from Israel's acclaimed Unit 8200, Axis aims to accelerate the world's transition to a modern workplace where hybrid work is made simple, digital experience becomes a competitive advantage and business data remains protected from cyber threats even as it moves to the cloud. For more information, visit www.axissecurity.com . Follow us on Twitter and on Linkedin .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focus on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from the Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

