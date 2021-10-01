Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Sponsoring Charity Event at Manhattan Motorcars in New York with Efforts to Create NFTS Featuring Classic Car Collection

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (OTC: AXTG) ("AXTG" or the "Company"), a holding company that promotes decentralized finance businesses, and supports the development of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, is proud to announce that it will be sponsoring the upcoming Black Tie Gala featuring an International Fashion Show, International Wine Tasting Experience, and Art Exhibition at Manhattan Motorcars in New York City on October 26th, 2021.

The Black Tie Gala charity event will also showcase approximately 150 classic automobiles owned by various classic car owners and enthusiasts from around the world, who will also be present at the event to show their support for the charity.

Gerard McKeon, Publisher of Black Tie International Magazine and Vice President of Media of AXTG comments, "The International community of Collectible Car owners are combining with Black Tie Magazine, AXTG and the ETHFUND to create the first Classic Car Collection Charity NFT. We intend that this Classic Car Collection NFT will generate millions of dollars to fund a variety of philanthropic Initiatives worldwide. The funds will be generated from direct sales of the NFTs and the revenue streams that these tokens will generate in future royalty payments."

William Tien, the Company's President and CEO, as well as the platform architect and lead Developer of the ETHFUND explained, "We are very excited by the tremendous enthusiasm of collectors to share their unique and treasured cars with the world. These cars are reflections of the best of human creativity and technical knowledge of their time. The timing is right to embrace the new possibilities of the worlds market in NFTs and to generate much needed innovative and sustainable opportunities to fund a variety of philanthropic initiatives."

About ETHFUND.io

ETHFUND.io is a curated NFT Minting Platform and Marketplace which allows its users to create NFTs for various purposes including entertainment project financing as well as documenting the ownership and provenance of real-world assets. ETHFUND is the first NFT Platform that allows creators to charge a preset royalty for all future sales of their NFTs which can be paid to the creators across all other NFT platforms. ETHFUND.io is also the first NFT platform to allow its creators to mint NFTs with multiple owners and/or recipients of future royalties.

About Axis Technologies Group, Inc.

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

