AXIS-Y Expands GCC Presence with Landmark Kuwait and Bahrain Launch

The vegan, climate-inspired K-beauty brand strengthens its Middle East footprint through Korea Town by Boutiqaat, debuting dedicated retail experiences and a three-day Kuwait launch activation.

SEOUL, South Korea and KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait , Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS-Y, the vegan, climate-inspired K-beauty skincare brand redefining skin health through its "Climate of You" philosophy, announced its official launch in Kuwait and Bahrain yesterday (August 20, 2026), marking a significant milestone in the brand's continued expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

AXIS-Y's hero products the Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum and Vegan Collagen Eye Serum alongside a model demonstrating application The AXIS-Y Brand House display at Korea Town by Boutiqaat in Kuwait featuring the brand's signature colors and motifs alongside its skincare products AXIS-Y product packaging is displayed at the Korea Town by Boutiqaat launch activation event in Kuwait

Kuwait will serve as a key focus of the launch, supported by a three-day activation expected to welcome approximately 230 guests, including around 70 celebrities and leading creators from across the GCC. The activation is designed to create strong regional visibility while giving media, creators, beauty enthusiasts, and consumers the opportunity to experience the AXIS-Y brand and products firsthand — generating significant buzz around the brand as it enters one of the region's most influential beauty markets. Bahrain will launch simultaneously, further strengthening AXIS-Y's retail footprint across the GCC and reflecting the brand's broader strategy to build a stronger and more locally connected presence throughout the region.

Both markets will be supported by dedicated physical retail visibility, including custom-designed AXIS-Y Brand House and animation table installations, bringing the brand's climate-inspired identity to life for shoppers. Notably, AXIS-Y will be the first brand to introduce this type of dedicated Brand House experience through Korea Town by Boutiqaat, highlighting the strength of the partnership and the shared commitment to creating more immersive beauty experiences for consumers in the region.

At the heart of the launch are two of AXIS-Y's hero products: the Dark Spot Correcting Glow Serum and Vegan Collagen Eye Serum, two of the brand's most-loved formulas. Alongside these heroes, a wider AXIS-Y product assortment will also be available, giving GCC consumers greater access to the brand's science-backed, 100% vegan certified skincare portfolio.

"Kuwait and Bahrain represent important markets in AXIS-Y's continued growth across the GCC, where climate, lifestyle, and individual skin needs strongly influence how consumers approach skincare. Our expansion with Korea Town by Boutiqaat is about more than increasing our retail footprint; it reflects our long-term commitment to becoming more accessible while building meaningful connections with local communities.

By combining stronger retail visibility with immersive offline experiences, we want consumers to not only discover AXIS-Y products, but also understand the climate-inspired philosophy behind our brand. We see significant long-term potential across the GCC, and this launch marks another important step in building a locally connected AXIS-Y presence across the region." — MENA Marketing Team Lead at AXIS-Y

The three-day Kuwait activation will bring the AXIS-Y world beyond the digital space, creating opportunities for guests to discover the brand's hero products, engage with its climate-inspired skincare philosophy, and experience the brand in a dedicated retail setting.

With Kuwait serving as a key launch market and Bahrain opening simultaneously, the expansion represents another step in AXIS-Y's long-term commitment to strengthening accessibility, visibility, and consumer connection across the GCC.

AXIS-Y products will be available starting August 20, 2026 via Korea Town by Boutiqaat in both Kuwait and Bahrain.

About AXIS-Y AXIS-Y is a 100% vegan certified Korean skincare brand built on a climate-inspired approach to skin health. Through its "Climate of You" philosophy, AXIS-Y develops science-backed formulas designed to respond to the unique skin climates shaped by environment, lifestyle, and condition.

SOURCE AXIS-Y