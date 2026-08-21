AXIS-Y Launches Triple PDRN Barrier Boost Serum, Its Most Advanced Recovery Formula Yet

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIS-Y, the vegan, climate-inspired Korean skincare brand, today announced the launch of its Triple PDRN Barrier Boost Serum, a recovery-focused formula designed for stressed skin barriers.

AXIS-Y's new Triple PDRN Barrier Boost Serum is displayed against a minimalist background featuring gold geometric lines.

At the heart of the serum are Golden Peptide Threads, a DNA-inspired capsules that melt into the skin, delivering vegan Triple Berry PDRN, NAD+, and Peptides in one continuous, concentrated dose. Rather than relying on conventional salmon-derived PDRN, AXIS-Y delivers a formula made up of a high-purity, plant-derived alternative sourced from blueberry, raspberry, and cranberry — offering the same soothing, barrier-strengthening benefits without compromise.

In clinical testing conducted by Human Skin Clinical Trial Center Co., Ltd[1]., the Triple PDRN Barrier Boost Serum delivered:

5.66% improvement in post-procedure skin soothing

17.47% improvement in post-procedure skin moisture barrier condition

"We didn't want to just make another recovery serum. We wanted to prove that vegan formulation could go head-to-head with anything on the market, no compromises. Sourcing PDRN from blueberry, raspberry, and cranberry instead of salmon wasn't the easy path, but it's the one that embodies who we are as a brand. This serum is what happens when that philosophy meets real results." — Head of Product Development at AXIS-Y

The Triple PDRN Barrier Boost Serum is certified vegan by the Korea Vegan Certification Institute and free of animal-derived ingredients and animal testing. It is available starting Monday, August 24th.

About AXIS-Y AXIS-Y is a 100% vegan certified Korean skincare brand built on a climate-inspired approach to skin health. Through its "Climate of You" philosophy, AXIS-Y develops science-backed formulas designed to respond to the unique skin climates shaped by environment, lifestyle, and condition.

[1] Human Skin Clinical Trial Center Co., Ltd. Clinical Trials Report: Triple PDRN Barrier Boost Serum. Report No. HM-R26-0609. Seoul, Republic of Korea; June 19, 2026.

SOURCE AXIS-Y