AxisCare Launches AxisCare Intelligence, a New Suite of AI-Powered Tools for Smarter Home Care

WACO, Texas, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, today announced the launch of AxisCare Intelligence, its new suite of AI-powered tools designed to help agencies work smarter, streamline operations, and elevate the quality of care they provide.

Built directly into AxisCare's industry-leading home care management platform, AxisCare Intelligence delivers real-time insights, automation, and decision support to help agencies reduce administrative burden, enhance caregiver performance and retention, and improve client outcomes.

"At AxisCare, we are committed to developing technology that helps agencies operate more efficiently and deliver care more meaningfully," said John Atkinson, CTO & COO of AxisCare. "AxisCare Intelligence was built to make home care operations easier, scalable, and more human by turning data into real-time insights that drive smarter decisions, stronger performance, and better outcomes."

Available AI-Powered Features Include:

Axi, AI Chat Assistant : An intelligent chat assistant that allows users to quickly access information, view insights, and complete tasks through interaction. Built with role-based access controls, Axi maintains confidentiality while supporting agency-wide efficiency.

Automated Open Visit Recommendations : A scheduling tool that automatically identifies and recommends caregiver matches for open visits based on availability, skills, and client compatibility, improving scheduling accuracy and speed.

Care Analytics : A data analysis feature that reviews care and ADL notes to detect trends, categorize client concerns, and prioritize follow-up actions, providing agencies with clear visibility into client well-being.

"AxisCare Intelligence reflects our vision for the future of home care," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare. "By simplifying operations and providing real-time insights, these tools help agencies work more efficiently and give caregivers the time and information they need to provide the highest-quality care while maintaining the human touch that defines this industry."

AxisCare Intelligence is now available to all AxisCare customers as part of the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and user-centered design.

About AxisCare

As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

