AxisWire Announces the Launch of Signature Cannabis Entrepreneur Tech Platform and STAR Source Locator

"The cannabis industry has matured to the point that it requires a stand-alone offering to connect communications professionals, brand and the media. AxisWire does just that. We have spent the last 18 months developing both our technological offering as well as building out the most robust media database targeted at the cannabis industry," explained Cynthia Salarizadeh, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of AxisWire. "AxisWire is now primed to stand at the center of all things media for cannabis."

With the introduction of AxisWire, the cannabis industry now has a unique newswire service that provides distribution of press releases to more than 1,700 targeted journalists and producers worldwide, spanning both mainstream and industry-specific news outlets. For journalists looking to gain access to products, experts and spokespeople in the cannabis industry, AxisWire provides a centralized hub for all media inquiries, and is currently supported by top industry reporters and media outlets through its STAR Source Locator (Submit To A Reporter) subscription service. Press releases will be available for journalists to explore and narrow down by category, or have delivered directly to their inbox.

"Having worked with HARO and Profnet for nearly 2 decades, it's clear to me that AxisWire stands right next to these services by providing a great resource for entrepreneurs and others in the space," said Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner, KCSA Strategic Communications. "This service, allows them to access an affordable, targeted press release distribution platform as well as giving them access to the media who are writing about this space every day. AxisWire gives cannabis entrepreneurs and startups a leg-up in what is quickly becoming a crowded space."

AxisWire was created by Ms. Salarizadeh, managing partner of KCSA Strategic Communications and co-founder of Green Market Report. It is co-founded by Evan Nison of NisonCo., Jared Mirsky of Wick & Mortar, as well as other industry veterans. The board currently includes industry media heavy weights Gaynell Rogers of Treehouse Global Ventures, Debra Borchardt co-founder and CEO of Green Market Report, Jennifer Price founder and CEO of Potnt Agency, and Mr. Goldberg.

"We're excited to be able to help build this platform and use our database and team of 15 employees who are dedicated to cannabis reporter outreach for the newswire and STAR to make it as useful as possible to the industry," said Mr. Nison. "Smaller cannabis companies who may not have been able to retain a PR firm will now have a place to help get the word out, and we're excited to be able to work with them and provide this valuable service."

As the first one-stop-shop for cannabis entrepreneurs to expose their brand through marketing and PR without expensive retainer fees, AxisWire offers à la carte options for total brand awareness campaigns.

"It only makes sense that something like this should exist, especially given the fact that most traditional marketing methods aren't so traditional for the cannabis industry," explained Jared Mirsky, chief marketing officer of AxisWire and founder & CEO of Wick & Mortar. "Because this industry is so new, and brands are often strapped for marketing dollars, we are forced to be even more creative in our approach in helping move our brands forward. I am extremely excited to bring this platform to the forefront for my clients and the industry, and proud to be part of this new venture with AxisWire and our team of cannabis industry leaders."

The site will also serve as an industry news portal, curating information and breaking stories with direct RSS feeds from partnered cannabis publications such as Green Market Report. This platform is poised to help advance industry objectives by assisting entrepreneurs and media representatives in sharing and distributing their stories with precision.

About STAR (Submit To A Reporter):

The STAR Source Locator is the only platform in cannabis of its kind. This service will connect journalists seeking sources and content with entrepreneurs and industry leaders through a vast network of experts in all divisions of the cannabis space. Subscribers will receive story requests directly to their emails and will cut through the random pitching of press, to an effective pitching process that is directed at stories the journalists are actively working on. STAR is free for journalists and is $99.99 per month for subscribers.

About AxisWire:

AxisWire, headquartered in Los Angeles, is the industry's first tech platform designed for cannabis entrepreneurs to expose their brands and cannabis journalists to seek out breaking stories. The platform provides a newswire distribution and PR tech suite of services including press release distribution, press release writing, consulting and compliance services. AxisWire also features the STAR Source Locator specific to the cannabis industry to assist in facilitating story development between journalists and brands. This platform was created and now operating through a collaborative merger of the most influential and innovative PR and marketing firms operating within the cannabis industry. AxisWire is positioned to sit at the center of all things cannabis media. For more information, please visit axiswire.com. Follow us on social media @AxisWire.

