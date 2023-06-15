Axle and Getaround Partner to Allow Guests to Use Their Own Car Insurance, and Reduce Costs

News provided by

Axle

15 Jun, 2023, 08:08 ET

Guest savings of up to 15%

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axle, the leading universal API for insurance data, is pleased to announce a partnership with Getaround (NYSE: GETR), the world's first connected carsharing marketplace. The collaboration will enable Getaround guests to bring their own insurance to the platform, providing them more flexible protection options and control of their carsharing experience. Additionally, this provides Getaround with a new risk management alternative that lowers costs and drives satisfaction.

Continue Reading

The Axle partnership, and the new approaches to risk management that it creates, enables a cost savings of up to 15% for eligible guests while improving the customer experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Getaround, a pioneer in the car-sharing industry and a leader in bringing cutting edge technology to its Guests and Hosts," said Armaan Sikand, Co-founder and COO of Axle. "Axle empowers Getaround to instantly verify insurance and reduce operational risk, while providing better pricing and a seamless experience for its guests. This partnership with Getaround brings Axle a step closer to our mission of making insurance data more accessible to parallel industries."

Ruth Yankoupe, Vice President of Customer Experience at Getaround, added, "Integrating Axle into Getaround's industry-leading, digital carsharing marketplace is the latest example of how Getaround is driving innovation in the category and putting the customer first  with increased platform trust, affordability and satisfaction. Getaround is committed to providing our hosts and guests with the best possible experience, working with partners like Axle is one way we are continuing to improve the customer experience - offering flexibility in choice."

About Axle

Axle is "Plaid for insurance" - a universal API for insurance data. With Axle, companies can instantly verify insurance and monitor ongoing coverage, helping them reduce operational cost while creating a frictionless experience for users. Axle is backed by leading investors including Y Combinator and Gradient Ventures, Google's AI-focused venture fund, and angels from industry leaders like Plaid and Cox Automotive. For more information, please visit https://axle.insure.

About Getaround

Offering a 100% digital experience, Getaround (NYSE: GETR) makes sharing cars and trucks simple through its proprietary cloud and in-car Connect® technology. The company empowers consumers to shift away from car ownership through instant and convenient access to desirable, affordable, and safe cars from entrepreneurial hosts. Getaround's on-demand technology enables a contactless experience — no waiting in line at a car rental facility, manually completing paperwork, or meeting anyone to collect or drop off car keys. Getaround's mission is to utilize its peer-to-peer marketplace to help solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today, including environmental sustainability and access to economic opportunity. Launched in 2011, Getaround is available today in more than 1,000 cities across the United States and Europe. For more information, please visit https://www.getaround.com/.

SOURCE Axle

Also from this source

Axle secures $4m led by Gradient Ventures to reinvent insurance verification

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.