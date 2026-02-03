Axle Teams With Experian to Bring Insurance Verification to Automotive Dealers to Reduce Fraud

Collaborative effort helps detect identity, income, and vehicle fraud while strengthening compliance and speeding up deals.

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axle, the universal API for insurance data, today announced a strategic collaboration with Experian®, a global data and technology leader, to integrate Axle's real-time automotive insurance verification into Experian's Fraud Protect™ platform. The joint effort introduces a powerful new fraud-prevention layer for automotive dealerships and lenders, helping them detect first-party and third-party fraud, including synthetic identities, reduce compliance risk, and ensure customers are properly insured before a vehicle leaves the lot.

Fraud Protect is used by dealers to validate identity, verify income, and confirm trade-in ownership. By integrating Axle's real-time insurance verification into Experian's modular fraud-prevention workflow, dealers are empowered to instantly confirm active insurance coverage. This includes policy status, limits, vehicle identification number (VIN) match, and lienholder details within the same consumer-friendly, mobile workflow that integrates into any dealer's existing systems.

According to recent Experian research, 70% of dealers and 61% of lenders believe fraud is an increasing threat in the automotive industry. As automotive fraud continues to rise nationwide, the ability to cross-check accurate, real-time insurance data alongside Fraud Protect's advanced analytics and identity intelligence provides dealers with a critical new signal to detect synthetic identities, high-risk applicants, and misrepresented trade-ins before they result in costly chargebacks or buybacks.

"Fraud isn't just increasing, it's becoming more intelligent, exploiting digital retail workflows, identity gaps, and behavioral signals that legacy tools were never built to detect," said Robert Granados, President of Experian Automotive. "The future belongs to dealers who use advanced data and analytics to stay ahead of emerging risk. Integrating Axle's real-time insurance verification into Experian's Fraud Protect empowers dealers to assess additional identity and vehicle components to mitigate potential fraud risk and protect their portfolios."

"Our joint effort with Experian allows dealerships and lenders to use insurance data not just for compliance, but as a powerful fraud-prevention resource," said Armaan Sikand, Co-Founder and COO of Axle. "By embedding Axle directly into Fraud Protect, dealers can instantly verify insurance and gain clarity on whether a customer is properly covered - reducing risk while creating a seamless experience for the buyer."

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com

Axle is the AI-native universal API for insurance. Fortune 500 lenders, fleet managers, and thousands of franchise dealers rely on Axle's APIs and AI agents to automate insurance verification, continuously monitor coverage, and execute real-time policy changes - cutting operational costs while delivering a seamless experience for consumers. Axle is backed by Gradient, Google's early-stage AI fund, Y Combinator, and leaders from Plaid and Cox Automotive.

For more information, please visit https://axle.insure .

