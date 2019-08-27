AXLOIE Launches its Magic True Wireless Earbuds as Sound Gifts for Couples

"We create visual brand differentiation to attract users at first sight, and then focus on the user experience to boost the brand values and emotions," AXLOIE brand manager Amy Shell says, "From receiving the package to reading the manual, each part has been carefully designed." It turns out that these gift-like products based on the elegant and youthful tone are very popular in a European market survey.

According to the brand manager, the reason why they created the slogan — Hear with Magic — is that people can achieve their goals easily, just like magic. This coincides with AXLOIE's brand vision — Make life easier and more entertaining. It also requires technical benefits to echo AXLOIE's brand values while the visual brand design is just the first step.

Here are the key advantages that make the magic gift more worthwhile:

HiFi Lossless Stereo with Long-lasting Battery

AXLOIE Magic wireless headphones are adopted with HiFi lossless stereo technology and dual dynamic drivers, delivering every beat to evoke your emotions without sacrificing battery life. These in-ear wireless earbuds have 130 hours of total playtime, owing to its 3000mAh portable charging case (also works as a power bank for your Android phones or iPhones).

Magic earphones with Bluetooth 5.0 can easily connect to Bluetooth devices. The most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 is considered to deliver a rock-solid signal, large internal transmission and work range (maximum range 15 meters). It's totally backward compatible with its previous versions of Bluetooth 4.0, 4.1 and 4.2.

Only one step to pair with mobiles, laptops, and tablets. Just remove the earbuds from the charging case to automatically reconnect to your Bluetooth gadget. A customer giving Magic a five-star rating on Amazon specifically mentioned the fast connectivity: "They connected almost instantly to my phone, straight out of the box."

With highly sensitive areas on the surface, AXLOIE Magic earbuds can easily switch songs, adjust volume, answer/reject a call, and activate Siri by tapping the surface.

Depending on the left/right separated technology, the earbuds support mono/stereo/share modes, spoiling your ears in multiple environments such as gym, busy street or when watching a video with your friend.

The company has begun selling AXLOIE Bluetooth earbuds and speakers direct to consumers on Amazon in July 2019. As for the price, Magic Bluetooth earbuds are regarded as cost-effective in the market over the other competitors. Based on the opinion of the CEO August Chow, compared to many electronics giants such as Apple, Sony, Samsung, AXLOIE products will draw users' eyes with high quality and reasonable price. They're affordable for those who are looking for fine replacements and more willing to adopt new products and brands.

About AXLOIE

AXLOIE is a world-leading audio brand with true wireless stereo and eye-catching colors, sharing premium Bluetooth earbuds and speakers to the whole world and creating a more enjoyable music experience. The brand mission is to connect the world with smart audio products to make life easier and more entertaining.

