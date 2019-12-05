AXLOIE Releases Futuristic Earbuds and Unveils Its Brand Mascot

"Our team created a memorable slogan — refresh your ears, not only because of its unique design but also the sound quality. They will light up your ears in style and make your music blossom," says the designer Andy Tong.

Here are the technical highlights of Attitude A2 below:

Lossless HiFi Stereo & Strong Bass

Bluetooth 5.0 & One Step Pairing

CVC 8.0 Noise Cancelling

24 Hours Playtime With The Charging Case

Secure Fit & IPX6 Waterproof

Based on the brand principles (wisdom, agility, happiness and love), AXLOIE team also designed an adorable mascot. It's an animated image of the AXLOIE logo, sharing the same name "AXLOIE" with the brand. It's a smart elf, with a unique hairstyle as if it can send wireless signals, just matching AXLOIE's Bluetooth feature.

In the story, AXLOIE travels around the universe in a space capsule which is the charging case of Attitude A2. He got help from people on the Earth so he wanted to build a supportive world. "We designed this kawaii mascot to bring more fun and power for our users. He is the embodiment of music that is wireless but connects people together," says the designer Even Timm.

To interact with its fans during the selling season, AXLOIE also invited some influencers known for travel, fitness or lifestyle to endorse these new arrivals including Attitude A2. The campaign attracted over 10,000,000 fans or viewers and got nearing 800,000 likes.

"Whether releasing the mascot or working with influencers, all we want is not only selling products but also deliver a wireless and positive lifestyle for AXLOIE users. You can tell by the name Attitude A2: with a good attitude, you can live a truly 'sound' life," says the CEO August Chow.

Right now the brand is participating in the selling season for the first time, reducing its mad prices for AXLOIE fans. The deals will last until December 8th on its website.

