AXLOIE Will Bring New True Wireless Sport Earbuds at CES 2021

At CES 2021, AXLOIE will announce two new models of in-ear earbuds - AXLOIE S5 True Wireless Sport Earbuds and AXLOIE F1 Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds come with premium features that first debuted in its sport earbuds line, such as active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2, quick charge and reverse wireless charge, etc.

AXLOIE S5 True Wireless Sport Earbuds are specially made for sports enthusiasts. The ergonomic earhooks provide strength and flexibility for shock absorption and comfortable wearing, making the earphones ideal for parkour, skipping, skateboarding and other sport activities. IPX7-rated truly waterproof, these earbuds also fit for any near water activity, such as beach game, kayaking, boating, etc. Adopting advanced Qualcomm® Bluetooth 5.2, AXLOIE S5 deliver CD-like quality sound and more solid wireless connection. They have 10 hours playtime from a single charge, and 140 hours of total playtime with the charging case. If you're in a hurry, a 10-minute charge gives you a 60-minute playtime.

AXLOIE F1 Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds are tailored for noise reduction in public places like gym, subway, airport and outdoors. Thanks to these highlight features like active noise cancellation and four-mic noise reduction, AXLOIE F1 enable users to create an oasis of calm and fully enjoy amazing immersive sound without distraction. They feature what AXLOIE calls "a highly functional yet stylishly impressive design", coming with a portable charging case elaborately made of entry-luxury leather and superior plastic materials. With 10 hours playback time on a single charge and 40 hours of total playtime provided by the charging case, you can even enjoy cross-border flights. Besides, they are rated to IPX5 standard and can effectively resist sweat and water splash.

SOURCE Axloie

