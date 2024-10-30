AXM Wins 2024 Vega Digital Award for Best Use of AI & Machine Learning with "The Power of Agile Mix Modeling™ and AI-Driven Insights"

The top honor highlights AXM's innovative AI-driven media measurement

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXM (Ars x Machina) , formerly known as Media Matters Worldwide, proudly announces its 2024 Vega Digital Award win for Best Use of AI & Machine Learning. The winning entry, titled The Power of Agile Mix Modeling™ and AI-Driven Insights, demonstrates AXM's commitment to pioneering innovative media solutions at the convergence of technology and human ingenuity.

This award comes on the heels of AXM's recent rebrand, a transformation designed to emphasize the company's evolved focus on architecting data-driven media solutions that harness cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful, measurable outcomes for clients. AXM's reimagined identity, rooted in the synergy between 'Ars' (art) and 'Machina' (machine), embodies its mission to combine human expertise with advanced AI capabilities to elevate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns.

"Our rebrand to AXM represents a shift towards a more dynamic and technology-driven approach to media," said Sara Owens, Senior Vice President of Analytics and Data Science at AXM. "This award win is a testament to our commitment to harnessing AI and machine learning in ways that truly revolutionize media measurement. Agile Mix Modeling™ (AMM) exemplifies this vision, offering clients adaptive, real-time insights that go beyond traditional media evaluation methods."

AMM is AXM's latest proprietary technology, addressing the persistent challenges in media measurement that have consistently plagued the industry, such as cookie deprecation, privacy regulations, and the limitations imposed by walled gardens. Leveraging AI-powered Bayesian methods and historical time series data, AMM provides a comprehensive, near real-time approach to assessing media impact across the entire marketing funnel.

AMM's capabilities include in-flight campaign optimization, detailed sales attribution, forecasting, and scenario planning, all designed to maximize ROI and media effectiveness. By automating data collection and providing rapid weekly insights, AMM outperforms traditional models that often rely on quarterly data, offering marketers the flexibility and precision they need to succeed.

Currently, AMM is in beta testing with Sierra Nevada Brewing, showcasing its ability to adapt and evolve with the complexities of the modern marketing landscape. Leading the development of AMM is Sara Owens, whose 20+ years of experience in analytics and data science ensures continuous innovation and refinement of the platform.

