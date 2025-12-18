Axmed and LifeNet International Announce Transformative Partnership to Expand Access to Essential Maternal and Newborn Health Products

BASEL, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), is the leading cause of maternal death in Sub-Saharan Africa. Standard care in these settings often relies on visual estimates of blood loss, which frequently underestimates severity and delays critical interventions.

Health worker at the Presbyterian Health Center in Fooshegu, Northern Ghana Carbetocin on the shelf of a health center inventory room, supplied by Axmed

A ground-breaking study demonstrated that early PPH detection using a calibrated obstetric drape combined with a bundle of first-response treatments reduced severe PPH and maternal death by 60%. Now, a new partnership announced today between LifeNet International and Axmed is bringing these breakthrough findings to the frontlines, equipping health facilities with calibrated drapes, treatment training, heat-stable carbetocin and other critical supplies that enable safe deliveries

This collaboration is already delivering tangible results on the ground, exemplifying the impact of improved access to essential health products. The Presbyterian Health Center in Fooshegu, Northern Ghana, a rural clinic that delivers over 120 newborns each month, is now equipped with heat-stable carbetocin, calibrated drapes, and other critical supplies. The clinic has recorded zero maternal deaths in recent months, a testament to the work LifeNet and Axmed are doing to drastically improve the chance for a healthy start to life for delivering mothers and babies throughout Ghana.

"Our partnership with Axmed is an excellent example of the way LifeNet is utilizing larger networks to increase access to compassionate and equitable healthcare. Through our collaboration with Axmed, we have a greater impact on improving maternal and child health outcomes and ending preventable deaths in some of Africa's most under-resourced communities," said Santiago Sedaca, CEO of LifeNet International.

The partnership spans both organizations' network and footprint across Africa, combining Axmed's innovative procurement platform with LifeNet's capacity building expertise. Together they are reaching health facilities in underserved regions wherever gaps in access to quality healthcare exist.

"LifeNet and Axmed share a conviction that access to essential care is a right, not determined by geography. Through our partnership, clinics are already receiving the medicines they need to deliver life-saving care to mothers and newborns. MNCH is our proof of concept, and we're using technology to scale this across diseases, turning access from a promise into a functioning system," said Felix Ohnmacht, Co-Founder of Axmed.

Axmed is a technology-enabled marketplace transforming how medicines and health products are sourced, financed, procured, and delivered across low- and middle-income countries. By digitizing large-scale procurement and aggregating demand, Axmed enables direct access to a trusted network of prequalified local and international suppliers. Learn more at www.axmed.com

LifeNet International is a cross-continent network of local, faith-based health facilities in Africa. LifeNet's professional training, delivered on-site, bridges the gap between existing knowledge and resources and the health workers who need them to save lives. Through its growing network of over 500 facilities, LifeNet transforms healthcare for more than 12 million patient visits every year and saves the lives of over 6,000 mothers and babies annually. Learn more at lninternational.org

