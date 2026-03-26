AXN Automotive Systems opens new Louisville plant, powering American-made innovation

Expansion into larger, more advanced manufacturing space and enables new production capabilities, additional product lines and creation of new jobs.

Parent company Randoncorp committed to strengthening U.S. manufacturing with new Made in America offerings.

New facility includes upgraded and expanded production innovations and provides supply chain reliability for customers across North America.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXN Automotive Systems, a member of global mobility leader Randoncorp, announced a significant investment in its new Louisville, Ky., facility. The expansion into a larger, more advanced manufacturing space enables new production capabilities, the launch of additional product lines, and the creation of new jobs. AXN anticipates doubling its workforce in the years. AXN anticipates production at its new facility to reach 100,000 axles annually.

AXN Automotive Systems new manufacturing facility in Louisville, Ky.

"This investment reflects our deep commitment to strengthening manufacturing in the United States," said Daniel Randon, President and CEO of Randoncorp. "We are proud to have AXN as part of the Randoncorp family, and proud to expand our footprint in Louisville with high-quality products Made in America."

AXN is a trusted, single-source provider for the trailer and semi-trailer industries, and aftermarket, offering premium axles, suspensions, slider subframes and related components. The Louisville Expansion enhances AXN's ability to deliver reliable, high-quality solutions with increased speed and efficiency to customers across North America.

"AXN is an essential component of our North American growth strategy," said Anderson Pontalti, Executive Vice President International of Randoncorp. "With this expansion, we are bringing new technologies and innovation-driven manufacturing to better serve our customers with a more robust and reliable supply chain."

The new facility features upgraded and expanded production technologies, including a state-of-the-art, custom, automated welding cell, a new, dedicated paint line, and increased assembly capacity for new product lines.

As part of the company's ongoing industrialization strategy, AXN is deepening its integration within the local manufacturing ecosystem, working closely with regional partners and suppliers to accelerate production readiness and ensure long‑term operational reliability. The company also introduced a new name and brand, reflecting AXN's expanded strategy in providing customers with more advanced, comprehensive solutions.

"These investments allow us to introduce new capabilities, new products and to strengthen relationships with our customers," said Renato Franco, Managing Director of Randoncorp - USA. "We're building on AXN's strong legacy in Louisville and preparing for long-growth."

AXN's growth represents a continued partnership with Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

"The commonwealth's continued growth and surging economy ensure that Kentucky companies can stay here and take advantage of our prime location and skilled workforce," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "Today's grand opening is an exciting step forward for AXN Automotive Systems as they relocate to a larger facility in Louisville. I want to thank the company's leadership for their continued belief in our state and congratulate them on this great milestone."

"Louisville continues to show the world that it's a place where businesses can grow, innovate, and create good, stable jobs," said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. "We're grateful that AXN is doubling down on our community and look forward to this exciting new chapter."

AXN was founded in Louisville in 2009 and acquired by Randoncorp in 2025.

About AXN Automotive Systems

Founded in 2009, AXN Automotive Systems is one of the most established U.S. full-line suppliers for the semi-trailer and aftermarket industries. The company also offers premium axles, suspensions, slider subframes, and related components.

Located in Louisville, Kentucky (USA), and part of the multinational Randoncorp since 2025, AXN has been expanding its presence in North America year after year through the modernization of its high-tech industrial facility, with local production capacity of up to 100,000 axles per year. This initiative reinforces the Made in America strategy by expanding the portfolio and strengthening supply chain reliability across the region. Learn more at AXN-USA.com.

About Randoncorp

Randoncorp is a Brazilian multinational recognized for delivering high-quality mobility solutions driven by innovation, operational excellence, and responsible business practices. With over 50 operations worldwide, the company serves more than 125 countries through its diversified portfolio of products and services, maintaining leadership across five complementary business verticals. The organization employs approximately 17,000 professionals.

The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes auto parts and motion control solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio for braking, suspension, transmission, and steering systems through Frasle Mobility, as well as components for commercial vehicles under the brands Suspensys, Castertech, Master Freios, and JOST Brasil. Randoncorp also operates as a vehicle manufacturer and is among the world's largest producers of semi‑trailers through its flagship brand Randon, which provides a broad portfolio of equipment for ground cargo transportation.

Its financial services arm, Rands Financial Services and Solutions, offers integrated solutions for individuals and businesses, including financing, investments, insurance, assistance services, and heavy‑vehicle leasing through Addiante. The company serves multiple sectors such as transportation and logistics, agribusiness, and retail. Randoncorp also invests in advanced research in nanotechnology and electromobility through NIONE and maintains internationally recognized technological capabilities at the Randon Technological Center (CTR). Additionally, the organization delivers industrial automation and robotics solutions with Auttom, develops software and technology with DB, provides fleet management solutions through Delta Global, and supports startup investment and acceleration via RV.

Guided by its purpose of connecting people and value to generate prosperity, Randoncorp supports organizations in adopting innovation culture and accelerating results through Conexo. The company also promotes social development through initiatives led by the Elisabetha Randon Institute and fosters scientific research in partnership with the Hercílio Randon Institute.

Randoncorp is listed under Level 1 Corporate Governance at B3 and is ranked among Brazil's largest private enterprises.

SOURCE AXN Automotive Systems