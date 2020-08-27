AXN Named Official Broadcast Partner For 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship today named AXN the official broadcast partner for The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition. ONE also announced an initial list of six additional media platforms confirmed to air the show in their respective territories, with more expected to be announced shortly.

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will be available on:

AXN (Pan-regional)

Mediacorp ( Singapore )

) Abema ( Japan )

) KompasTV ( Indonesia )

) LINE TV ( Thailand )

) TV5 Network ( Philippines )

) HTV ( Vietnam )

Sanchit Garg, Senior Vice President of Global Media Partnerships, ONE Championship, stated: "I am thrilled to announce that we have named AXN the official broadcast partner of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition in Southeast Asia, bringing the compelling drama and nail-biting reality TV excitement of one of history's greatest shows to millions of viewers all across the region. AXN is a network known for its top-rated dramas, blockbusters, reality TV and original productions. I am also ecstatic to confirm six additional confirmed Free-to-Air partners to carry the show."

Avani Bhanchawat, Vice President & Head, Revenue, KC Global Media Asia, which owns AXN, said: "Our strategic partnership with ONE Championship enables audiences across the region to experience the high-stakes challenges for the first time. The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition adds to AXN's stable of exclusive top-rated reality programs and ground-breaking original productions. Our partnership in this programme is a strong testament of AXN's commitment to building, and grooming the development of entrepreneurs with great physical and mental agility, to thrive in today's business environment and raise the bar for business leadership."

The show invites 16 contestants handpicked from around the world to compete in a high-stakes game of business and physical challenges. The winner will receive a US$250,000 job offer to work directly under Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore.

Each episode will feature one guest CEO from the world's largest companies. Among those confirmed include Zilingo CEO Ankiti Bose, Catcha Group and iFlix CEO Patrick Grove, Grab CEO Anthony Tan, and Everise CEO Sudhir Agarwal, with more to be announced at a later date.

Each episode will also feature one guest World Champion. Among those confirmed include Brandon Vera, Angela Lee, Demetrious Johnson, Ritu Phogat, Sage Northcutt, and Xiong Jing Nan, with more to be announced at a later date.

The first season of the show will consist of a total of 13 episodes.

