AXOM Partners Adds Technology M&A Veteran Dan Sasi as Partner

Dan Sasi brings 15 years of experience advising on more than $110 billion in announced transactions and strengthens AXOM Partners' capabilities across Software, AI and Technology advisory broadly.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXOM Partners today announced that Dan Sasi has joined the firm as a Partner, adding another deeply experienced technology M&A advisor to its growing team. Based in San Francisco, Dan will advise AXOM's clients on mergers, sales, acquisitions and other critical strategic advisory assignments.

AXOM Partners is excited to grow its team with Dan as the firm's newest partner during a very dynamic period in the technology M&A market. The firm has now advised on 29 announced or completed M&A and advisory assignments in the 26 months since receiving its broker-dealer license. AXOM Partners' advisory assignments span AI, software, security, fintech and consumer tech verticals, including the pending sale of Airtable to Bending Spoons, Contentful to Salesforce, Topaz Labs to Adobe, and the completed sales of tomoro.ai to The OpenAI Deployment Company, Neptune.ai to OpenAI, Common Room to Zoom, Orb to Adyen, Eigen AI and Clarifai to Nebius, Moltbook to Meta, and Superhuman to Grammarly.

Dan has spent 15 years advising technology leaders at defining moments for their companies across more than $110 billion in announced transactions including strategic acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, divestitures, takeover defense and strategic investments. His transaction experience includes Slack's sale to Salesforce, HashiCorp's sale to IBM, Paradox's sale to Workday and Apptio's sale to IBM, as well as take-private transactions involving Coupa, Anaplan and Cornerstone OnDemand. Across these and other engagements, Dan has worked with many of the most active strategic and financial acquirors in enterprise software and security.

"Dan has advised Tech company executives and board members on the most consequential milestones in their company lifecycles," said Sam Bronstein, Partner at AXOM Partners. "He brings outstanding judgment, a deep understanding of the technology landscape and a track record of earning clients' trust. He will be an exceptional addition to AXOM Partners."

Dan joins AXOM Partners after nearly a decade with Qatalyst Partners, where he was most recently a senior member of the firm's Software team. He previously advised technology clients at BofA Merrill Lynch in Palo Alto.

"What drew me to AXOM Partners is the opportunity to pair deep sector expertise with an entrepreneurial, highly personal approach to advising clients," said Sasi. "I have known and worked with several of AXOM's partners over the course of my career and respect their judgment, integrity and commitment to optimizing outcomes for their clients. I am excited to join the AXOM Partners team!"

"Dan is someone you want to be in the trenches with, as a colleague or as a client. He's adept, dependable and creative when it comes to solving complex problems that are inherent in our industry," said Brandon Hightower, co-founder and Partner at AXOM Partners. "We're grateful to build with him!"

Dan's appointment expands AXOM's partnership to seven partners. Collectively, the firm's partners bring over 100 years of experience advising technology companies, founders, investors, financial sponsors and strategic acquirors around the world on over 200 transactions valued at nearly $500 billion in total.

About AXOM Partners

AXOM Partners is a premier technology-focused investment bank that provides strategic mergers and acquisitions and capital raising advisory services. AXOM Partners delivers bespoke, world-class, strategic advice with best-in-class transaction execution. Since its launch in September 2023, the firm has advised on 29 advisory assignments totaling more than $10 billion in transaction value, including several software and AI transactions, such as the pending sales of Airtable to Bending Spoons, Contentful to Salesforce, and Topaz to Adobe, along with completed transactions including VoidZero's sale to Cloudflare, Reliant's sale to Cohere, Stytch's sale to Twilio, Superhuman's sale to Grammarly, Rockset's sale to OpenAI, OctoAI's sale to NVIDIA, Yokoy's sale to Travelperk, Voyage AI's sale to MongoDB, Eppo's sale to Datadog, and Census' sale to Fivetran. AXOM Partners has offices in San Francisco, California and Lehi, Utah.

For more information about AXOM Partners, please visit www.axompartners.com.

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AXOM Partners LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, is providing this announcement strictly for informational purposes. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy an interest in any company or security. AXOM Partners LLC is not an affiliate of any of the companies named as parties to a transaction in this press release. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. For further important disclosures review at https://www.axompartners.com/external-communications-risk-disclosure.

SOURCE AXOM Partners