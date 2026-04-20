AXOM Partners Adds Tricia Shaw as Partner to Expand Technology M&A Advisory

Former Naval Aviator and Morgan Stanley veteran brings 15+ years of strategic transaction experience to the growing firm.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXOM Partners, the technology-focused strategic advisory firm, today announced that Tricia Shaw has joined the firm as a Partner.

Based in San Francisco, Shaw brings over 15 years of advisory experience, most recently serving with Morgan Stanley's Technology Investment Banking Group in Menlo Park, and previously with Evercore and J.P. Morgan. She has advised numerous companies and boards of directors on their most significant strategic transactions, including Udemy's landmark combination with Coursera, Shield AI's acquisition of Aechelon Technology, Couchbase's sale to Haveli Investments, Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners' acquisition of Smartsheet, and Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity.

Shaw's advisory approach is uniquely informed by a decade of U.S. military service as a Naval Aviator. Drawing from her experience supporting operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, Shaw brings an elite level of operational discipline and a "mission-first" mindset to AXOM.

"Tricia is an exceptional strategic advisor with a track record of partnering with founders and investors through pivotal moments in their business lifecycles," said Brandon Hightower, Co-Founder and Partner at AXOM Partners. "Her experience leading in high-consequence environments, across M&A mandates as well as military operations, will greatly benefit our clients and a firm culture that thrives on a diversity of perspectives, skills, and experience."

"AXOM Partners is quickly establishing itself as a go-to M&A advisory firm for technology companies, and I am excited to join this talented team," said Shaw. "I look forward to standing alongside our clients and delivering candid, unbiased advice at the moments that matter most."

"Tricia is that rare combination of rigorous analytical thinking and genuine creative instincts. I'm excited to see the immediate impact she will make for our clients," added Buzz Black, Partner.

"Tricia's relationship-driven approach, coupled with her deep product and industry experience, will be invaluable as we continue to scale AXOM," said Sam Bronstein, Partner.

The addition of Shaw brings AXOM's Partner count to six, joining Alan Bressers, Buzz Black, Sam Bronstein, Brandon Hightower, and Jordan Stastny. Collectively, the partnership offers over 80 years of M&A advisory experience.

About AXOM Partners

AXOM Partners is a premier technology-focused investment bank providing strategic mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising advisory services. AXOM delivers bespoke, world-class strategic advice paired with best-in-class transaction execution. Since its launch in September 2023, AXOM has advised on over 15 strategic transactions, including notable AI-related deals such as the sale of Superhuman to Grammarly, the sales of Neptune.ai and Rockset to OpenAI, and the sales of Cimulate AI to Salesforce, OctoAI to NVIDIA, Yokoy to Perk, Voyage AI to MongoDB, Eppo to Datadog, and Census to Fivetran. AXOM has offices in San Francisco, California, and Lehi, Utah.

Broker Dealer services offered through AXOM Partners LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

For more information about AXOM Partners, please visit www.axompartners.com.

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SOURCE AXOM Partners