AXOM PARTNERS STRENGTHENS TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF SAM BRONSTEIN, JORDAN STASTNY AND TY BOSWELL

SAN FRANCISCO and SALT LAKE CITY, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXOM Partners, an independent mergers and acquisitions and strategic advisory firm serving the Technology sector, announced today the addition of Sam Bronstein, Jordan Stastny, and Ty Boswell to the team.

"We're incredibly excited to add Jordan, Sam, and Ty. Their experience, leadership, and drive exemplify the type of talented individuals that make up the AXOM team — advisors with prior experience at great firms, balanced with an entrepreneurial mindset and a hunger to deliver excellent results for our clients," said the firm's founders, Alan Bressers, Brandon Hightower, and Ross Weiner, in a joint statement. "The addition of these talented advisors will enhance AXOM's ability to serve our clients at the exceptional level of service they expect from our firm."

Sam Bronstein joins AXOM as a Partner and will be the firm's first banker on the East Coast. He will establish AXOM's presence in New York and enhance the firm's efforts in both client coverage and transaction execution. Mr. Bronstein has more than a decade of experience in Technology M&A advisory and spent most of his career at Qatalyst Partners, where he worked as part of the teams that advised on some of the largest M&A transactions in enterprise software and consumer technology verticals.

Jordan Stastny joins AXOM as a Partner with a dual focus on M&A execution and client coverage. Mr. Stastny brings more than a decade of experience in Technology M&A advisory and previously worked at Qatalyst Partners and Citi. At Qatalyst Partners he specialized in enterprise software and consumer technology verticals and worked on several high-profile Technology M&A transactions.

Ty Boswell joins AXOM as a Senior Vice President, leveraging his investment banking and operational experience to bolster AXOM's strength in client coverage and M&A transaction execution. Mr. Boswell comes to AXOM from Snowflake Inc., a leading cloud data warehouse company, where he spent five years working on finance and strategic initiatives, including Snowflake's IPO and acquisitions. Previously, he spent four years in investment banking, most recently at Centerview Partners.

In addition to these significant additions to the team, AXOM Partners is proud to announce that AXOM Partners LLC recently became an SEC registered Broker Dealer member firm of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA, https://www.finra.org/) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC, www.sipc.org).

For more information about AXOM Partners, please visit www.axompartners.com.

